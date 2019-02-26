Accenture : Wins GLOMO Award for Virtual Reality Mobile Application

The Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Virtual Experience Solutions (AVEnueS)
has won “Best Mobile VR or AR” at the GSMA GLOMO Awards 2019. The award
was presented at MWC19 Barcelona yesterday.
AVEnueS, a solution created by Accenture Health & Public Service, in
collaboration with Accenture Interactive, is a first-of-its-kind use of
virtual reality in the social services sector, designed to accelerate
and expand the training and development of child welfare caseworkers. It
was created with real actors and uses immersive storytelling and
interactive voice-based scenarios to transform how caseworkers practice
and hone data-gathering and decision-making skills.
“VR technology is continuing to advance and has the potential to
significantly improve outcomes for citizens by helping social service
agencies provide even better services,” said Rainer Binder, who leads
Accenture’s social services practice globally. “Advances have brought VR
to a point where it offers a new transformative way for citizen services
organizations to help train caseworkers and other social workers to be
more prepared and effective in the field.”
AVEnueS requires only a wireless Oculus® headset, a downloadable app and
a WiFi connection. The child welfare module involves a trainee
interviewing members of a family to determine whether a child is safe in
the home. It is designed to help caseworkers assess ambiguity in a home
environment, build confidence through practice, and accelerate the pace
of learning. As an intense learning experience, it offers a new route to
build deep caseworker skills as well as to foster greater understanding
among policymakers and other child welfare stakeholders.
AVEnueS is also a finalist for an Interactive Innovation Award at South
by Southwest® (SXSW®), an award which honors the most forward-thinking
advancements in the digital space. The solution will be on display at
the finalist showcase on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
