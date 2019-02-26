Accenture : Wins GLOMO Award for Virtual Reality Mobile Application

Training tool for child welfare caseworkers

The Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Virtual Experience Solutions (AVEnueS) has won “Best Mobile VR or AR” at the GSMA GLOMO Awards 2019. The award was presented at MWC19 Barcelona yesterday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006133/en/

AVEnueS, a solution created by Accenture Health & Public Service, in collaboration with Accenture Interactive, is a first-of-its-kind use of virtual reality in the social services sector, designed to accelerate and expand the training and development of child welfare caseworkers. It was created with real actors and uses immersive storytelling and interactive voice-based scenarios to transform how caseworkers practice and hone data-gathering and decision-making skills.

“VR technology is continuing to advance and has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for citizens by helping social service agencies provide even better services,” said Rainer Binder, who leads Accenture’s social services practice globally. “Advances have brought VR to a point where it offers a new transformative way for citizen services organizations to help train caseworkers and other social workers to be more prepared and effective in the field.”

AVEnueS requires only a wireless Oculus® headset, a downloadable app and a WiFi connection. The child welfare module involves a trainee interviewing members of a family to determine whether a child is safe in the home. It is designed to help caseworkers assess ambiguity in a home environment, build confidence through practice, and accelerate the pace of learning. As an intense learning experience, it offers a new route to build deep caseworker skills as well as to foster greater understanding among policymakers and other child welfare stakeholders.

AVEnueS is also a finalist for an Interactive Innovation Award at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), an award which honors the most forward-thinking advancements in the digital space. The solution will be on display at the finalist showcase on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

This document may make reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006133/en/