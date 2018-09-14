Accenture : and Mediaset Extend Collaboration to Further Enhance the Media Company’s Infinity Video Service

Mediaset to use Accenture Video Solution as platform for its streaming service for three more years; enabling continued innovation and expansion into new business models

Mediaset has extended its collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) through a multi-year agreement to use Accenture Video Solution (AVS) for the delivery of over-the-top video and related services on Infinity, Mediaset’s popular paid streaming content service, that Accenture helped the company launch in 2013.

Infinity offers Mediaset customers a catalogue of thousands of movies and TV programs across a complete range of devices; a simple and clear commercial model; and value-added features. Accenture will further integrate the Infinity ecosystem with new features and value-added services to help Mediaset increase its subscriber base, creating higher levels of engagement as consumer needs continue to evolve.

“As a leader in the digital video market in Italy, we are constantly working and innovating to provide our customers with the best content and experience,” said Michele Pinto, Head of Product Development, Operations and CRM at Infinity, Mediaset. “Accenture helps us do that through AVS, which gives us the ability to continually innovate, test and scale the Infinity Product quickly and reliably. The new agreement also means we can accelerate the Infinity roadmap making the customer journey and the service experience better than ever before.”

The AVS platform provides Mediaset with a single point to manage all back-end processes for video services – including business support system, device management, reporting, content acquisition, promotion and distribution management, among other processes – enabling the company to quickly and easily integrate new content, third-party services and additional commercial models like prepaid and business-to-business. Mediaset can also leverage pre-configured processes from AVS, including set-top-box configuration and management and advanced analytics to enable revenue growth while driving efficiencies in their video business.

“Mediaset is a great example of a company capitalizing on the opportunities for innovation that digital continues to provide,” said Sef Tuma, global lead for Accenture Digital Video. “By delivering a competitive, high-quality product and putting the user experience at the core of the service, Mediaset has continued to grow its subscriber base year-on-year since launch. With AVS, we are proud to collaborate with Mediaset to enable their business, providing a strong commercial foundation to profitably monetize their service and expand into multiple revenue models.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006044/en/