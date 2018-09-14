Accenture : and Mediaset Extend Collaboration to Further Enhance the Media Company’s Infinity Video Service

Mediaset to use Accenture Video Solution as platform for its streaming
service for three more years; enabling continued innovation and
expansion into new business models
Mediaset has extended its collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN)
through a multi-year agreement to use Accenture Video Solution (AVS) for
the delivery of over-the-top video and related services on Infinity,
Mediaset’s popular paid streaming content service, that Accenture helped
the company launch in 2013.
Infinity offers Mediaset customers a catalogue of thousands of movies
and TV programs across a complete range of devices; a simple and clear
commercial model; and value-added features. Accenture will further
integrate the Infinity ecosystem with new features and value-added
services to help Mediaset increase its subscriber base, creating higher
levels of engagement as consumer needs continue to evolve.
“As a leader in the digital video market in Italy, we are constantly
working and innovating to provide our customers with the best content
and experience,” said Michele Pinto, Head of Product Development,
Operations and CRM at Infinity, Mediaset. “Accenture helps us do that
through AVS, which gives us the ability to continually innovate, test
and scale the Infinity Product quickly and reliably. The new agreement
also means we can accelerate the Infinity roadmap making the customer
journey and the service experience better than ever before.”
The AVS platform provides Mediaset with a single point to manage all
back-end processes for video services – including business support
system, device management, reporting, content acquisition, promotion and
distribution management, among other processes – enabling the company to
quickly and easily integrate new content, third-party services and
additional commercial models like prepaid and business-to-business.
Mediaset can also leverage pre-configured processes from AVS, including
set-top-box configuration and management and advanced analytics to
enable revenue growth while driving efficiencies in their video business.
“Mediaset is a great example of a company capitalizing on the
opportunities for innovation that digital continues to provide,” said
Sef Tuma, global lead for Accenture Digital Video. “By delivering a
competitive, high-quality product and putting the user experience at the
core of the service, Mediaset has continued to grow its subscriber base
year-on-year since launch. With AVS, we are proud to collaborate with
Mediaset to enable their business, providing a strong commercial
foundation to profitably monetize their service and expand into multiple
revenue models.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
