ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : and Mediaset Extend Collaboration to Further Enhance the Media Company’s Infinity Video Service

09/14/2018 | 09:00am CEST

Mediaset to use Accenture Video Solution as platform for its streaming service for three more years; enabling continued innovation and expansion into new business models

Mediaset has extended its collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) through a multi-year agreement to use Accenture Video Solution (AVS) for the delivery of over-the-top video and related services on Infinity, Mediaset’s popular paid streaming content service, that Accenture helped the company launch in 2013.

Infinity offers Mediaset customers a catalogue of thousands of movies and TV programs across a complete range of devices; a simple and clear commercial model; and value-added features. Accenture will further integrate the Infinity ecosystem with new features and value-added services to help Mediaset increase its subscriber base, creating higher levels of engagement as consumer needs continue to evolve.

“As a leader in the digital video market in Italy, we are constantly working and innovating to provide our customers with the best content and experience,” said Michele Pinto, Head of Product Development, Operations and CRM at Infinity, Mediaset. “Accenture helps us do that through AVS, which gives us the ability to continually innovate, test and scale the Infinity Product quickly and reliably. The new agreement also means we can accelerate the Infinity roadmap making the customer journey and the service experience better than ever before.”

The AVS platform provides Mediaset with a single point to manage all back-end processes for video services – including business support system, device management, reporting, content acquisition, promotion and distribution management, among other processes – enabling the company to quickly and easily integrate new content, third-party services and additional commercial models like prepaid and business-to-business. Mediaset can also leverage pre-configured processes from AVS, including set-top-box configuration and management and advanced analytics to enable revenue growth while driving efficiencies in their video business.

“Mediaset is a great example of a company capitalizing on the opportunities for innovation that digital continues to provide,” said Sef Tuma, global lead for Accenture Digital Video. “By delivering a competitive, high-quality product and putting the user experience at the core of the service, Mediaset has continued to grow its subscriber base year-on-year since launch. With AVS, we are proud to collaborate with Mediaset to enable their business, providing a strong commercial foundation to profitably monetize their service and expand into multiple revenue models.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 431 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 227 M
Finance 2018 4 380 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 26,67
P/E ratio 2019 23,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 116 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Nanterme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
David P. Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Charles H. Giancarlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE12.40%115 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.91%133 784
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.48%108 852
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.55%64 455
VMWARE, INC.23.36%63 076
INFOSYS LTD42.31%44 919
