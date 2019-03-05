Accenture : to Acquire ESP to Help Life Sciences Clients Digitize and Transform Manufacturing Operations

Planned acquisition will expand Accenture’s Industry X.0 capabilities
and continue Accenture’s investment in Ireland
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Enterprise
System Partners (ESP), a consulting and manufacturing services
provider for the life sciences industry that is headquartered in Cork,
Ireland, serving clients around the globe. Upon close, ESP will join Accenture
Industry X.0, which helps clients master the digital reinvention of
industry, strengthening Accenture’s capabilities to transform
manufacturing for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients
globally.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005577/en/
ESP brings a team of professionals with deep manufacturing, process and IT knowledge (Photo: Business Wire)
ESP has long-standing industry experience in planning and implementing
manufacturing solutions, with niche expertise in manufacturing execution
systems (MES) and serialization. MES digitally track and document the
production process, providing the groundwork for more automated and
analytics-driven manufacturing and supply chains. Serialization allows
life science companies to digitally track each saleable unit from the
packaging line all the way to the patient.
Ben Salama, a managing director who leads Accenture Industry X.0 in the
United Kingdom & Ireland, said, “Digital technologies are fundamentally
transforming the factory floor. With ESP’s manufacturing solutions and
our Industry X.0 capabilities, we can help clients take advantage of
engineering and product lifecycle management, advanced analytics, and
artificial intelligence for a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective
production process.”
ESP will be the latest of several acquisitions Accenture has made
recently to expand Accenture Industry X.0 in Europe and North America,
including embedded software company Pillar
Technology (US), hardware engineering firm Mindtribe
(US), and strategic design consultancy designaffairs.
The acquisition will complement others in life sciences that Accenture
has made in recent years. This includes the acquisition of LabAnswer in
2017, now the Accenture
Scientific Informatics Services (ASIS) business, which helps
capture, manage, and analyze complex laboratory and scientific data.
Anne Marie O’Halloran, a managing director and lead of Accenture’s Life
Sciences Industry X.0 group, said, “New digital technologies and
scientific advances are combining and changing how therapies can be
developed and delivered to patients. There is significant opportunity
for us to help clients drive greater efficiencies in how they
manufacture essential medicines for patients around the world with the
combination of ESP’s and our life sciences expertise.”
Founded in 2003, ESP will bring a team of 200 professionals with deep
manufacturing, process and IT knowledge, who will work closely with
Accenture’s Life
Sciences group. It currently services 17 of the top 20 global
pharmaceutical and biotech companies from offices in Ireland, France,
the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Turkey and the United States.
Liam O’Brien, managing director of ESP, said, “As part of Accenture
Industry X.0, we will be able to offer enhanced services to transform
our clients’ operations by streamlining processes from early-stage
research through development to manufacturing and distribution. It will
expand our capabilities to new regions and provide our team with new
career opportunities in a truly global organization.”
Alastair Blair, country managing director for Accenture in Ireland,
said: “The planned acquisition of ESP underscores our commitment to one
of Ireland’s most important and growing industries – life sciences. We
continue to invest in Ireland to grow our talent and increase our
capabilities to help our clients apply the very latest digital
technologies and drive innovation, further strengthening the position of
Ireland as a leader in this industry.”
In February 2018, Accenture acquired Rothco,
an award-winning, full service creative agency in Dublin with more than
170 employees. In February 2017, Accenture opened The
Dock, Accenture’s global innovation hub, which now employees over
300 people in Dublin.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing
conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Industry X.0 helps businesses master the digital reinvention
of industry when they use advanced digital technologies to transform
core operations and unlock new revenue streams and business models. We
support every aspect of our clients’ multi-phase transformation
including workforce, customer experience, R&D, engineering,
manufacturing, business support and ecosystems. Visit https://www.accenture.com/industry-x0.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein,
statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to
identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a
number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These
include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and ESP will not be
able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all,
which is dependent on the parties’ ability to satisfy certain closing
conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits
for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely
affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political
conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’
businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends
on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the
company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and
expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes
in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand
or an inability to respond to the changing technological environment
could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if
Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in
balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain
professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the
utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s
results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture
could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails
to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or
cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly
competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively;
changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations
and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation
or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s
effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial
condition; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the
company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and
solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its
cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences
delivery inefficiencies; Accenture’s results of operations could be
materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency
exchange rates; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse
operations and its growth strategy to continue geographic expansion, the
company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could
be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability;
Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to
additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if
Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated
with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business
objectives; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its
relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and
establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of
operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s ability to attract
and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the
marketplace; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing
in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting
businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect its intellectual property
rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the
intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability
to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be
adversely affected; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates
and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of
its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its
financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include payments that
link some of its fees to the attainment of performance or business
targets and/or require the company to meet specific service levels,
which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and
impact its margins; Accenture’s results of operations and share price
could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective
internal controls; Accenture might be unable to access additional
capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity
capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the
company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity
related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks,
uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors”
heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and
other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date
they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any
forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such
statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.
Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its
logo are trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005577/en/