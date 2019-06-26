Accenture to Acquire Privately Held BCT Solutions, Bolstering Its Defence, National Security and Public Safety Services in ANZ



CANBERRA, Australia; June 26, 2019 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire BCT Solutions (BCT), a privately held technology consultancy that specialises in Command and Control, Cybersecurity, Cyber Defence services and expertise, supporting the delivery of Defence, National Security and Public Safety mission-support capabilities.

Accenture has worked to support the objectives of Australia's government for more than 20 years and the acquisition of BCT will further bolster Accenture's deep Cybersecurity, Cyber Defence and technical expertise and advance its strategy to be a leading provider of end-to-end capabilities for its government clients.



'BCT will complement Accenture's Defence, National Security and Public Safety capabilities in Australia, extending the reach and scale of our business to transform bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for our public sector clients,' said Catherine Garner , who leads Accenture's Health & Public Service practice in Australia and New Zealand. 'BCT's impressive experience and capabilities will enable us to enhance the services we provide to government agencies in Australia - ultimately helping improve the lives of citizens.' Matthew Gollings , Accenture's global Defence lead, said, 'We are very proud to welcome the BCT team to Accenture, and we commend their work in supporting the local defence community. BCT is a strong match with Accenture's values, culture and people - and we look forward to combining our skills to serve the needs of government agencies.' Founded in 2015 by Defence Force veterans Patrick Batch and Angus Heatley, BCT has offices in Canberra and Brisbane. In March 2019, BCT was recognised in the Prime Minister's Veterans' Employment Awards for its work supporting Australian Defence Force (ADF) veterans. With 87% of its workforce having served in the ADF, BCT is uniquely positioned to service the sector. 'We are excited to join forces with Accenture to address the pressing challenges facing the Defence and broader public sector landscape,' said Angus Heatley, a Director at BCT Solutions. 'Most of the BCT workforce are veterans and have the deep, first-hand defence and national security industry experience, skills and understanding to better equip the men and women of Australia's Defence force. Together with Accenture, we can further tailor services to our clients' ever-changing security needs and ensure they are building resilience from the inside out.' Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, are not being disclosed.Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com BCT Solutions is an award-winning Professional Services Organisation that provides Advisory Services to the Defence and National Security Sector. 