Accenture : to Acquire Sutter Mills

By Michael Dabaie

Accenture PLC (ACN) said Friday it would acquire Sutter Mills, a French firm that specializes in marketing strategies for clients.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and financial terms weren't disclosed, Accenture said.

The acquisition would boost Accenture Interactive's ability to work with brands in Europe to use data to deploy marketing strategies, the company said. Sutter Mills would mark the second acquisition made by Accenture Interactive in France, following the 2017 acquisition of French digital commerce agency Altima.

