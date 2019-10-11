Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : to Acquire Sutter Mills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Accenture PLC (ACN) said Friday it would acquire Sutter Mills, a French firm that specializes in marketing strategies for clients.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and financial terms weren't disclosed, Accenture said.

The acquisition would boost Accenture Interactive's ability to work with brands in Europe to use data to deploy marketing strategies, the company said. Sutter Mills would mark the second acquisition made by Accenture Interactive in France, following the 2017 acquisition of French digital commerce agency Altima.

Accenture shares were recently up 1.5% to $186.56, in line with markets.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
12:14pACCENTURE : to Acquire Sutter Mills
DJ
11:15aACCENTURE : Interactive Announces Intent to Acquire French Data Marketing Firm S..
BU
10/10ACCENTURE : Nearly Half of Drivers in Multi-Country Survey Indicate Willingness ..
BU
10/10ACCENTURE : Minnesota Housing Now Live on Mortgage Cadence Enterprise Lending Ce..
BU
10/08ACCENTURE : Selected by TenneT to Integrate Business Processes on SAP S/4HANA® P..
BU
10/03ACCENTURE : to Acquire Nytec to Innovate Connected Experiences for Clients
BU
10/03ACCENTURE : Travis Credit Union Renews Contract for Mortgage Cadence's Loan Fulf..
BU
10/03ACCENTURE : and Oracle Help Insurers Meet IFRS 17 and LDTI Accounting Standards
AQ
10/02ACCENTURE : Future Systems Research Reveals Companies that Excel at Scaling Tech..
AQ
10/02ACCENTURE : and Oracle Help Insurers Meet IFRS 17 and LDTI Accounting Standards;..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 889 M
EBIT 2020 6 787 M
Net income 2020 5 027 M
Finance 2020 6 547 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 200,32  $
Last Close Price 183,83  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE30.37%117 126
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.16%125 024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.88%105 936
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.57%69 704
VMWARE, INC.10.60%61 977
INFOSYS LIMITED18.83%46 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group