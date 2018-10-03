Accenture : to Help AB InBev Improve Sales and Distribution Operations in Africa with new Distributor Management System

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH), the world’s largest brewer, better manage its sales and distribution operations in Africa with the Accenture NewsPage Distributor Management System (DMS).

A fully integrated distributor management and sales force automation system, Accenture DMS covers the complete down-stream supply chain, providing consumer goods companies with accurate, reliable data on secondary sales to help them control promotions; improve productivity; and streamline inventory and sales processes and distributor claims.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, Accenture is helping AB InBev implement the latest version of DMS for its operations in Africa. This includes the initial roll-out of the system in Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as the upgrade of the system in Tanzania and Uganda, where AB InBev has already been using DMS for more than three years.

The DMS implementation will enable AB InBev to track its distributor network and increase visibility into its product stock and sales in Africa. By consolidating all product transactional information – from activities of the sales force and distributors – DMS gives AB InBev’s sales teams the data they need to build relationships with distributors and customers and to closely track product promotions and performance.

The DMS software – which is integrated with the Salesforce-based solution that ABI uses to drive its contact strategy with its customers – will be used by more than 1,570 mobile and 620 back-office users and made available to more than 100 of AB InBev’s distributors.

Accenture has already completed the upgrade of DMS in Tanzania and Uganda, with the implementations in the other four countries taking place over the next several months. Once Accenture has implemented the DMS solution for AB InBev in the six countries, it will continue to support the solution, providing continued hosting, maintenance and application support for the duration of the contract.

“Accenture’s DMS solution has enabled us to enhance our sales and distribution operations in Tanzania and Uganda over the past three years, and we’re excited to upgrade to the latest version and expand its use to other countries in Africa,” said Lee Dawson, Vice President, AB InBev. “With DMS, we’re better positioned to achieve our goal of becoming the number one brewer across the continent.”

Marlize Claasen, managing director at Accenture, said, “AB InBev understands that expanding sales, enhancing efficiency and improving profitability requires full visibility into its sales and distribution operations. We’re excited to be able to continue our successful collaboration with them as they seek to expand their market share in Africa, while developing a more connected and modern relationship with consumers.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Chernigivske®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Klinskoye®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, Sibirskaya Korona® and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of nearly 200,000 employees based in more than 50 countries worldwide.

For 2017, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 56.4 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

