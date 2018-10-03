Accenture : to Help AB InBev Improve Sales and Distribution Operations in Africa with new Distributor Management System

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD)
(MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH), the world’s largest brewer, better manage its
sales and distribution operations in Africa with the Accenture NewsPage
Distributor Management System (DMS).
A fully integrated distributor management and sales force automation
system, Accenture DMS covers the complete down-stream supply chain,
providing consumer goods companies with accurate, reliable data on
secondary sales to help them control promotions; improve productivity;
and streamline inventory and sales processes and distributor claims.
Under the terms of the three-year contract, Accenture is helping AB
InBev implement the latest version of DMS for its operations in Africa.
This includes the initial roll-out of the system in Mozambique, Zambia,
Ghana and Nigeria, as well as the upgrade of the system in Tanzania and
Uganda, where AB InBev has already been using DMS for more than three
years.
The DMS implementation will enable AB InBev to track its distributor
network and increase visibility into its product stock and sales in
Africa. By consolidating all product transactional information – from
activities of the sales force and distributors – DMS gives AB InBev’s
sales teams the data they need to build relationships with distributors
and customers and to closely track product promotions and performance.
The DMS software – which is integrated with the Salesforce-based
solution that ABI uses to drive its contact strategy with its customers
– will be used by more than 1,570 mobile and 620 back-office users and
made available to more than 100 of AB InBev’s distributors.
Accenture has already completed the upgrade of DMS in Tanzania and
Uganda, with the implementations in the other four countries taking
place over the next several months. Once Accenture has implemented the
DMS solution for AB InBev in the six countries, it will continue to
support the solution, providing continued hosting, maintenance and
application support for the duration of the contract.
“Accenture’s DMS solution has enabled us to enhance our sales and
distribution operations in Tanzania and Uganda over the past three
years, and we’re excited to upgrade to the latest version and expand its
use to other countries in Africa,” said Lee Dawson, Vice President, AB
InBev. “With DMS, we’re better positioned to achieve our goal of
becoming the number one brewer across the continent.”
Marlize Claasen, managing director at Accenture, said, “AB InBev
understands that expanding sales, enhancing efficiency and improving
profitability requires full visibility into its sales and distribution
operations. We’re excited to be able to continue our successful
collaboration with them as they seek to expand their market share in
Africa, while developing a more connected and modern relationship with
consumers.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120
countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based
in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB)
and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary
Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to
bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social
network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We
are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and
to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our
diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands
Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®,
Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such
as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Chernigivske®,
Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Klinskoye®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo
Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, Sibirskaya Korona® and Skol®.
Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents
and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in
Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery
in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa
during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in
Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed
and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of nearly
200,000 employees based in more than 50 countries worldwide.
For 2017, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 56.4 billion USD (excluding
JVs and associates).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005873/en/