Accenture : to Host Conference Call Thursday, Dec. 19, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 19, to discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 7450880 from 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005021/en/