Accenture : to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 27, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

06/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT

Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 27, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results


NEW YORK; June 11, 2019 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. To participate, please dial +1 (800) 398-9402 [+1 (612) 288-0337 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27, 2019, and continuing until Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A podcast of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com, beginning approximately 24 hours after the call and continuing until Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 [+1 (320) 365-3844 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 467055 from 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 27 through Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #


Contact: Stacey Jones Accenture +1 917 452 6561
stacey.jones@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 11:07:09 UTC
