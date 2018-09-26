Log in
Accenture : to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 27, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

09/26/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 27, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results


NEW YORK; Sept. 26, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT tomorrow, Sept. 27, to discuss its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. To participate, please dial +1 (800) 230-1059 [+1 (612) 234-9960 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, and continuing until Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. A podcast of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com, beginning approximately 24 hours after the call and continuing until Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 [+1 (320) 365-3844 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 453898 from 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #


Contact: Stacey Jones Accenture +1 917 452 6561
stacey.jones@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:05:03 UTC
