ACCENTURE (ACN)
Accenture : to Lead UTI Asset Management Company's Digital Transformation Journey

09/17/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Accenture to Lead UTI Asset Management Company's Digital Transformation Journey


MUMBAI; Sept. 17, 2018 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected to design, implement and manage a digital transformation strategy for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. (UTI), one of India's largest investment managers, to help the company drive innovation-led growth in the digital economy. 'Embracing digital is one of the best methods of delivering best-in-class customer experiences in the future,' said Imtaiyazur Rahman, UTI's acting CEO. 'This engagement with Accenture, combined with our own expertise, will help us achieve our vision of becoming the most preferred mutual fund organization in India. This is a strategic investment for our future.' Under the two-year contract, Accenture will:
  • design UTI's enterprise technology architecture and fast-track its infrastructure modernization, which includes moving certain applications to the cloud and revamping its data security framework;
  • implement a new marketing automation platform to deliver optimized and cost-effective campaigns to UTI's existing and prospective clients;
  • define the data strategy for insight-driven decision-making; and
  • design UTI's customer engagement strategy.
'When used in the right manner, digital technologies like data analytics and marketing automation can help organizations achieve profitable growth,' said Rishi Aurora, a managing director with Accenture who leads its Financial Services practice in India. 'Cost-optimization initiatives can create investment capacity to drive expansion and growth, while infrastructure modernization can help create new sources of value. We're looking forward to our collaboration with UTI as they advance in their journey to a digitally led future and are excited about what this will bring to millions of retail investors in India.'
About UTI Mutual Fund UTI Mutual Fund is a SEBI registered mutual fund whose Sponsors are State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation of India. UTI Mutual Fund is one of the largest mutual funds in India with investor accounts of over 1 crore under its 191 domestic schemes / plans as on June 30, 2018.
About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #


Contact: Garima Misra Punia Accenture +91 9811818477
garima.misra.punia@accenture.com

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 02:37:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE12.12%115 689
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 391
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.11%110 026
VMWARE, INC.29.79%66 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 600
INFOSYS LTD41.18%44 375
