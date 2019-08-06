Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accenture : to Support Brandix Accelerate Journey to “Future-Ready” Its Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has signed an agreement to help Brandix, the leading apparel manufacturer in Sri Lanka, transform its manufacturing, supply chain, finance and human resources operations to set the stage for the company’s digital future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005562/en/

Manish Sharma, group operating officer for Accenture Operations, and Ashroff Omar, Brandix’s group chief executive officer

Manish Sharma, group operating officer for Accenture Operations, and Ashroff Omar, Brandix’s group chief executive officer

Under the terms of the agreement, Accenture will help Brandix develop innovative solutions that focus on process excellence, productivity improvement, data-driven analytics and the internet of things — all while driving end-to-end integrated solutions.

“I’m confident that this collaboration will help us achieve new avenues of growth not only in Sri Lanka but at the global scale,” said Ashroff Omar, Brandix’s Group Chief Executive Officer. “This is in line with our overall strategic decision to develop the apparel ecosystem and create a future-ready, global organization for the digital era.”

Manish Sharma, group operating officer for Accenture Operations, said, “We look forward to continuing our ongoing collaboration with Brandix — which began in 2013 — to transform its processes leveraging our global expertise in data science, analytics, consulting, strategy and operations. Together, we will work toward significantly enhancing the company’s top-line growth and bottom-line savings in the next six years.”

Anindya Basu, geographic unit and country senior managing director for Accenture in India, said, “The retail industry is being redefined globally by consumer expectations, digital technologies and transformative business models. To create value in this highly competitive environment, apparel manufacturers need to embed technology-led innovation not only at the edges of systems but also within their core processes.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Brandix

Brandix, the single largest employer in Sri Lanka’s Export sector and adjudged ‘Globally Operated Highest Foreign Exchange Earner’ at the 2018 Presidential Export Awards, operates apparel manufacturing units in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Haiti and Cambodia. On a journey to deliver Inspired Solutions at every point of its operations, the company continues to develop, manufacture and market end-to-end apparel solutions to world-renowned brands, whilst inspiring sustainable development in the communities it operates in.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
01:30aACCENTURE : to Support Brandix Accelerate Journey to “Future-Ready” ..
BU
08/05ACCENTURE : Nine Startups Selected for Accenture's 2019 FinTech Innovation Lab A..
AQ
08/05ACCENTURE : Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Fi..
BU
08/05ACCENTURE : Named a Leader in Next-Generation IT Infrastructure Services for Ban..
BU
08/05ACCENTURE : Acquires Northstream, Stockholm-Based Consultancy to Communications ..
BU
08/05ACCENTURE : Nine Startups Selected for Accenture's 2019 FinTech Innovation Lab A..
PU
08/01ALERT : Two new purchases in the MarketScreener USA Portfolio
08/01LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31Cognizant profit beats view; flags future softness in banking
RE
07/31ACCENTURE : Pushes Deeper Into Quantum Computing
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 202 M
EBIT 2019 6 313 M
Net income 2019 4 766 M
Finance 2019 5 494 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 191,78  $
Last Close Price 185,55  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Rowland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marjorie Magner Non-Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE31.59%122 975
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.83%130 445
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%118 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.84%71 326
VMWARE, INC.13.59%66 570
INFOSYS LTD17.70%47 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group