Accenture : to Support Brandix Accelerate Journey to “Future-Ready” Its Operations

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has signed an agreement to help Brandix, the leading apparel manufacturer in Sri Lanka, transform its manufacturing, supply chain, finance and human resources operations to set the stage for the company’s digital future.

Manish Sharma, group operating officer for Accenture Operations, and Ashroff Omar, Brandix’s group chief executive officer

Under the terms of the agreement, Accenture will help Brandix develop innovative solutions that focus on process excellence, productivity improvement, data-driven analytics and the internet of things — all while driving end-to-end integrated solutions.

“I’m confident that this collaboration will help us achieve new avenues of growth not only in Sri Lanka but at the global scale,” said Ashroff Omar, Brandix’s Group Chief Executive Officer. “This is in line with our overall strategic decision to develop the apparel ecosystem and create a future-ready, global organization for the digital era.”

Manish Sharma, group operating officer for Accenture Operations, said, “We look forward to continuing our ongoing collaboration with Brandix — which began in 2013 — to transform its processes leveraging our global expertise in data science, analytics, consulting, strategy and operations. Together, we will work toward significantly enhancing the company’s top-line growth and bottom-line savings in the next six years.”

Anindya Basu, geographic unit and country senior managing director for Accenture in India, said, “The retail industry is being redefined globally by consumer expectations, digital technologies and transformative business models. To create value in this highly competitive environment, apparel manufacturers need to embed technology-led innovation not only at the edges of systems but also within their core processes.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Brandix

Brandix, the single largest employer in Sri Lanka’s Export sector and adjudged ‘Globally Operated Highest Foreign Exchange Earner’ at the 2018 Presidential Export Awards, operates apparel manufacturing units in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Haiti and Cambodia. On a journey to deliver Inspired Solutions at every point of its operations, the company continues to develop, manufacture and market end-to-end apparel solutions to world-renowned brands, whilst inspiring sustainable development in the communities it operates in.

