Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Capgemini shares surge on Altran combination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 05:45am EDT
The logo of Capgemini is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Capgemini's shares surged on Tuesday on the back of the software and consultancy company's 3.6 billion euro (3.2 billion pounds) takeover of smaller rival Altran to create a company with more than 250,000 staff.

With the acquisition, Capgemini said it hoped to tap into demand from its customers for software services in industries ranging from telecom to aerospace. The combined company would have annual revenues of 17 billion euros.

By comparison, Accenture's website says the company has 477,000 staff and revenues last year of $41 billion, while IBM says it has around 350,600 staff and had 2018 revenues of $79.6 billion.

Capgemini Chief Executive Paul Hermelin said the deal would

put the company at the forefront of the digital transformation of industrial and tech companies.

"We are positioning ourselves as a clear strategic partner to assist our clients in taking full advantage of the revolution created by the developments of the cloud, Edge computing, IoT, artificial intelligence and 5G," he added.

Capgemini shares were up 7.2% by 0920 GMT, having touched their highest level since late April, while Altran climbed 21% to 13.92 euros, just shy of the offer price.

"We think the deal makes strategic sense, helping Capgemini to capitalise on the digital transformation of industrial companies," wrote analysts at Credit Suisse.

Late on Monday, Capgemini said it would offer 14 euros per Altran share in cash, representing a 22% premium over Altran's Monday closing price of 11.47 euros.

Capgemini said it would pay 3.6 billion euros in cash and would assume Altran's net debt of 1.4 billion euros.

Capgemini expects the deal will result in large cost savings and will add more than 25% to its earnings per share by 2023.

Hermelin said Capgemini hoped to maintain its dividend payout policy after the Altran acquisition, although the company would not carry out share buybacks over the next two-to-three years.

"We view the deal positively as it should enhance Capgemini's medium-term market positioning and margin prospects," wrote analysts at SocGen, which kept a "buy" rating on Capgemini shares.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Josephine Mason, Pawel Goraj and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)

By Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 0.30% 186.11 Delayed Quote.31.98%
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES 21.67% 13.96 Real-time Quote.63.74%
CAPGEMINI 7.47% 111.5 Real-time Quote.19.47%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.11% 139.35 Delayed Quote.22.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTURE
05:45aCapgemini shares surge on Altran combination
RE
01:00aACCENTURE : Efma and Accenture Reveal Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards ..
BU
06/24ACCENTURE : Federal Unit Secures Air Force OTA for IT Hosting System Risk Reduct..
AQ
06/24ACCENTURE : Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc ..
AQ
06/24ACCENTURE PLC : quaterly earnings release
06/23ACCENTURE : Retrains Its Workers as Technology Upends Their Jobs -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/23ACCENTURE : Retrains Its Workers as Technology Upends Their Jobs
DJ
06/22ACCENTURE : Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,017 Shares of Accenture Plc
AQ
06/20ACCENTURE : Only Half of Banks Globally Are Making Significant Advancements in D..
BU
06/18ACCENTURE : Despite Eagerness to Engage in Ecosystems, Few Insurers are Well-Pos..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 070 M
EBIT 2019 6 301 M
Net income 2019 4 751 M
Finance 2019 5 271 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 25,44
P/E ratio 2020 23,35
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Rowland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marjorie Magner Non-Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE31.98%117 440
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.85%121 590
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.59%113 730
VMWARE, INC.28.00%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.94%67 896
INFOSYS LTD13.85%46 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About