Mortgage Cadence : Integrates Arch MI’s Mortgage Insurance Platform into Enterprise Lending Center

ELC now offers easy access to Arch MI RateStar quotes and supports both delegated and non-delegated Arch MI orders

Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE:ACN) company, has integrated Arch Mortgage Insurance Company’s (Arch MI) mortgage insurance platform into the Mortgage Cadence Enterprise Lending Center (ELC), providing customers with direct access to its mortgage insurance risk-based pricing.

“We’re pleased to offer our ELC users access to Arch MI’s platform without having to leave the system or re-key information,” said Trevor Gauthier, Mortgage Cadence’s president and chief operating officer. “This integration is another example of our ongoing commitment to quickly connect lenders with the products and services they need.”

The Mortgage Cadence ELC facilitates lending in all forward and reverse mortgage channels and across all mortgage products, including home equity. With the integration of Arch MI’s platform, ELC users can efficiently obtain mortgage insurance quotes from Arch MI RateStar, which provides rates based on a thorough understanding of the underlying risk – helping to ensure that competitive pricing and eligibility information is included in each quote.

The ELC platform automatically saves mortgage insurance pricing data and stores the RateStar quote PDF and Certificate of Insurance in the Mortgage Cadence Imaging Center – an automated document capture and classification solution – for easy viewing and future reference. With the integration of Arch MI’s platform, Mortgage Cadence’s Imaging Center customers can deliver non-delegated loan documents to Arch MI without resorting to external websites, providing a complete and simplified on-platform user experience.

“Arch MI is a leader in MI risk-based pricing and we are pleased to deepen our relationship with Mortgage Cadence by offering expanded access to our innovative products through ELC,” said Carl Tyree, Arch MI’s executive vice president and chief sales officer. “This latest integration exemplifies our commitment to providing seamless connectivity that improves business efficiencies for processors and underwriters.”

Arch MI’s mortgage insurance platform has been available through Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Fulfillment Center platform for several years.

About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

Arch MI RateStar is a registered mark of Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. or its affiliates. RateStar is a service mark of Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. or its affiliates.

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence, champions of the lending process, have been providing the best people, process and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing, Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.

