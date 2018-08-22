Mortgage Cadence : Integrates Arch MI’s Mortgage Insurance Platform into Enterprise Lending Center

ELC now offers easy access to Arch MI RateStar quotes and supports both
delegated and non-delegated Arch MI orders
Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE:ACN) company, has integrated Arch
Mortgage Insurance Company’s (Arch MI) mortgage insurance platform into
the Mortgage Cadence Enterprise Lending Center (ELC), providing
customers with direct access to its mortgage insurance risk-based
pricing.
“We’re pleased to offer our ELC users access to Arch MI’s platform
without having to leave the system or re-key information,” said Trevor
Gauthier, Mortgage Cadence’s president and chief operating officer.
“This integration is another example of our ongoing commitment to
quickly connect lenders with the products and services they need.”
The Mortgage Cadence ELC facilitates lending in all forward and reverse
mortgage channels and across all mortgage products, including home
equity. With the integration of Arch MI’s platform, ELC users can
efficiently obtain mortgage insurance quotes from Arch MI RateStar,
which provides rates based on a thorough understanding of the underlying
risk – helping to ensure that competitive pricing and eligibility
information is included in each quote.
The ELC platform automatically saves mortgage insurance pricing data and
stores the RateStar quote PDF and Certificate of Insurance in the
Mortgage Cadence Imaging Center – an automated document capture and
classification solution – for easy viewing and future reference. With
the integration of Arch MI’s platform, Mortgage Cadence’s Imaging Center
customers can deliver non-delegated loan documents to Arch MI without
resorting to external websites, providing a complete and simplified
on-platform user experience.
“Arch MI is a leader in MI risk-based pricing and we are pleased to
deepen our relationship with Mortgage Cadence by offering expanded
access to our innovative products through ELC,” said Carl Tyree, Arch
MI’s executive vice president and chief sales officer. “This latest
integration exemplifies our commitment to providing seamless
connectivity that improves business efficiencies for processors and
underwriters.”
Arch MI’s mortgage insurance platform has been available through
Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Fulfillment Center platform for several years.
About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company
Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is
a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk.
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to
protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of
responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship
mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write
mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto
Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.
Arch MI RateStar is a registered mark of Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
or its affiliates. RateStar is a service mark of Arch Capital Group
(U.S.) Inc. or its affiliates.
About Mortgage Cadence
Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence, champions of the lending process, have
been providing the best people, process and technology for enterprise
and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower
experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing, Mortgage Cadence
offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every
step of the way.
