Access Intelligence : Sale of shares by a director and grant of options

18 February 2019

Access Intelligence plc

('Access Intelligence,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Sale of shares by a director

Options granted over 3.6 million Ordinary Shares under Share Option Scheme

Notification of transactions by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The Company announces that it has been informed that Joanna Arnold (the Company's Chief Executive Officer) has sold 141,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 55p per share to fund the subscription price payable on the exercise of options over 300,000 Ordinary Shares announced on 15 February 2019.

Joanna Arnold now holds 720,538 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.18 per cent. of the voting rights of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has granted options over 3,602,000 ordinary shares (equivalent to 5.92 per cent. of the voting share capital of the Company) at an exercise price of 56p per share under the terms of the Access Intelligence plc Management Incentive Scheme. The options will only be capable of being exercised on or after the third anniversary of the date of grant and provided the share price equals or exceeds a base price of 56p at the time of exercise. Where capable of exercise, options may be exercised at any time before the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. The exact number of shares in respect of which an option can be exercised in aggregate during the exercise period is dependent on the share price at the time(s) of exercise and is a percentage of the number of shares under option, calculated as 20 per cent. if the share price is equal to 56p and rising on a straight-line basis to 100 per cent. when the share price reaches or exceeds 130p. As part of this grant of options, 1,600,000 and 400,000 options over Ordinary Shareshave been granted to Joanna Arnold (Chief Executive Officer) and Mark Fautley (Chief Financial Officer), respectively.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation is appended below and gives further details on the transactions described above.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joanna Arnold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status C hief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Access Intelligence plc b) LEI 213800PPZ4ZM8OMHGT41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Access Intelligence plc Identification code (ISIN) for Access Intelligence plc new ordinary shares: GB00BGQVB052 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 55p 141,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transactions 18 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joanna Arnold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status C hief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Access Intelligence plc b) LEI 213800PPZ4ZM8OMHGT41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Access Intelligence plc Identification code (ISIN) for Access Intelligence plc new ordinary shares: GB00BGQVB052 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 56p (exercise price) 1,600,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transactions 18 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Fautley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status C hief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Access Intelligence plc b) LEI 213800PPZ4ZM8OMHGT41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Access Intelligence plc Identification code (ISIN) for Access Intelligence plc new ordinary shares: GB00BGQVB052 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 56p (exercise price) 400,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transactions 18 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

