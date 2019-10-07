Log in
ACCESS INTELLIGENCE PLC

(ACC)
10/07 03:00:00 am
54.5 GBp   --.--%
Access Intelligence : Completion of Acquisition

10/07/2019 | 05:32am EDT
Completion of Acquisition

Released : 07/10/19 10:15

Access Intelligence PLC
07 October 2019

7October 2019

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE PLC

('Access Intelligence', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Completion of Acquisition

Further to the announcement on 2 October 2019, Access Intelligence Plc (AIM: ACC), the technology innovator delivering Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') solutions for the PR, communications and marketing industries, is pleased to confirm that its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Fenix Media Limited and Face US Inc. ('Pulsar') from Cello Health plc ('Cello') has completed.

Access Intelligence plc 020 3426 4070

Joanna Arnold (CEO) / Mark Fautley (CFO)

finnCap Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) 020 7220 0500

Corporate Finance - Marc Milmo / Kate Bannatyne / Matthew Radley

Corporate Broking - Alice Lane

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence PLC develops high quality SaaS products that address the fundamental business needs of the media, PR, marketing and communications industries. Listed on AIM, its technology is used by more than 3,000 global organisations every day, from blue-chip enterprises and communications agencies to public sector organisations and not-for-profits.

In a fast-changing world of communications, Access Intelligence is a first-mover, committed to constantly investing in new services, products and people to keep clients ahead of change. The Access Intelligence portfolio includes Vuelio, the platform that helps organisations make their story matter, and ResponseSource, the network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry. Vuelio is a market leading communications platform that provides in one place media, political and social media insight, monitoring and analysis tools. ResponseSource is used by more than 30,000 journalists, influencers to access the resources they need, fast.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Access Intelligence plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:31:03 UTC
