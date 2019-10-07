Access Intelligence : Completion of Acquisition

7October 2019

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE PLC

('Access Intelligence', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Completion of Acquisition

Further to the announcement on 2 October 2019, Access Intelligence Plc (AIM: ACC), the technology innovator delivering Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') solutions for the PR, communications and marketing industries, is pleased to confirm that its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Fenix Media Limited and Face US Inc. ('Pulsar') from Cello Health plc ('Cello') has completed.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence PLC develops high quality SaaS products that address the fundamental business needs of the media, PR, marketing and communications industries. Listed on AIM, its technology is used by more than 3,000 global organisations every day, from blue-chip enterprises and communications agencies to public sector organisations and not-for-profits.

In a fast-changing world of communications, Access Intelligence is a first-mover, committed to constantly investing in new services, products and people to keep clients ahead of change. The Access Intelligence portfolio includes Vuelio, the platform that helps organisations make their story matter, and ResponseSource, the network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry. Vuelio is a market leading communications platform that provides in one place media, political and social media insight, monitoring and analysis tools. ResponseSource is used by more than 30,000 journalists, influencers to access the resources they need, fast.