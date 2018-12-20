Log in
Access National Corporation

ACCESS NATIONAL CORPORATION (ANCX)
  Report  
12/20 06:02:56 pm
21.4 USD   +0.38%
News 
News

Access National Bank : Offers Support to Businesses Affected by Potential Government Shutdown or Disruption

12/20/2018 | 05:03pm CET

As threats of a potential government shutdown and disruption of funds gain momentum, Access National Bank (“Access”) reaffirms its promise to assist government contractors and other impacted businesses in the wake of political and fiscal turbulence.

“During periods of government uncertainty that can impact the finances of the private sector, we feel it is important to contact your bank to see what pragmatic solutions they can offer,” said Mark Moore, President of Access.

Clients of the Bank reported challenges associated with the 2013 shutdown and concerns of a similar nature arising earlier this year. Access retains a variety of short-term options for its commercial banking clients.

The banking team at Access and its Middleburg Bank division work one-on-one with clients to reduce cash flow funding disruptions in industry-specific segments. Government Contracting, in particular, is the Bank’s No. 1 industry vertical.

“We take our role as trusted advisors seriously, especially in this vital segment of the economy,” Moore added. “We stand behind our clients and can provide adjustments to conventional borrowing and modifications to existing loan terms to ensure a continuation of cash flow.”

“We have been down this path before—and there is no published ‘playbook’ to follow, per se,” said Adam Nalls, SVP and leader of the Bank’s Government Contracting segment. “However, our team has the experience to swiftly provide a nuanced approach to problem-solving.”

Both Moore and Nalls encourage any business affected by a potential government shutdown or disruption or other challenges to contact an Access banking relationship manager to discuss resolutions, questions, and concerns.

“Regardless of whether or not Congress and the Executive branch reach an agreement, the looming dynamics underscore why businesses must feel secure about their banking relationships,” Moore said.

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX." Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 94,9 M
EBIT 2018 46,4 M
Net income 2018 36,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,32
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,39x
Capitalization 446 M
Chart ACCESS NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Access National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Clarke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Lee Chairman
Margaret M. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John W. Edgemond Independent Director
Robert C. Shoemaker Director, Chief Lending Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESS NATIONAL CORPORATION-23.42%446
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.02%323 529
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%268 929
BANK OF AMERICA-17.11%237 307
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%220 234
WELLS FARGO-24.72%214 980
