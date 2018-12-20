Access National Bank : Offers Support to Businesses Affected by Potential Government Shutdown or Disruption

As threats of a potential government shutdown and disruption of funds
gain momentum, Access National Bank (“Access”) reaffirms its
promise to assist government contractors and other impacted businesses
in the wake of political and fiscal turbulence.
“During periods of government uncertainty that can impact the finances
of the private sector, we feel it is important to contact your bank to
see what pragmatic solutions they can offer,” said Mark Moore, President
of Access.
Clients of the Bank reported challenges associated with the 2013
shutdown and concerns of a similar nature arising earlier this year.
Access retains a variety of short-term options for its commercial
banking clients.
The banking team at Access and its Middleburg Bank division work
one-on-one with clients to reduce cash flow funding disruptions in
industry-specific segments. Government Contracting, in particular, is
the Bank’s No. 1 industry vertical.
“We take our role as trusted advisors seriously, especially in this
vital segment of the economy,” Moore added. “We stand behind our clients
and can provide adjustments to conventional borrowing and modifications
to existing loan terms to ensure a continuation of cash flow.”
“We have been down this path before—and there is no published ‘playbook’
to follow, per se,” said Adam Nalls, SVP and leader of the Bank’s
Government Contracting segment. “However, our team has the experience to
swiftly provide a nuanced approach to problem-solving.”
Both Moore and Nalls encourage any business affected by a potential
government shutdown or disruption or other challenges to contact an
Access banking relationship manager to discuss resolutions, questions,
and concerns.
“Regardless of whether or not Congress and the Executive branch reach an
agreement, the looming dynamics underscore why businesses must feel
secure about their banking relationships,” Moore said.
Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve
the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as
high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its
Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National
Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential
mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National
Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX."
Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
