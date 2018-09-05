Access National Bank : Welcomes Veronica Sharifaie, AVP, to Its Expanding Commercial Lending Team to Assist Dental Segment Growth

Access National Bank (“Access”) welcomes Veronica Sharifaie as
Assistant Vice President to its expanding Commercial Lending Team.
Sharifaie rejoins Access as a Commercial Lending Officer to assist with
the growth of the Bank’s dental segment.
“I am proud to rejoin the area’s premier community bank,” Sharifaie
said. “I am eager to make my contributions to Access’s continued
success.”
Sharifaie transitioned into Commercial Banking in 2006 with Access
National Bank after starting her career as a Relationship Banking
Manager at BB&T and later as a Consumer Loan Processor/Underwriter with
JPMorgan Chase. During her initial tenure at Access, she held various
positions, including Portfolio Management Associate, Loan Documentation
Analyst, and Credit Analyst/Real Estate Manager.
She later gained experience with Commercial Real Estate while working as
a Commercial Real Estate and Credit Analyst at Virginia Heritage Bank in
Tysons Corner.
Most recently, she served as Vice President, Portfolio Management
Officer with Freedom Bank in Fairfax, where she continued to focus on
commercial real estate transactions, such as acquisition, development
and construction analysis, and cash flow analysis of income-producing
properties.
“I am particularly excited to rejoin Access now that I have had the
opportunity to observe the Bank from the viewpoint of a competitor,”
Sharifaie added. “From this perspective, I am impressed with how Access
can achieve significant growth while remaining committed to its core
values and the communities it serves.”
Outside of banking, Sharifaie has been an active member of the Risk
Management Association Potomac Chapter since 2014. She is slated as the
incoming president after serving as vice president since 2015.
“Veronica is a gifted lender whose skills transcend many important
industry verticals,” said John Yaremchuk, EVP and leader of the Bank’s
dental segment. “I am delighted to have her on this emergent dental team
as we gain increasing momentum for a prosperous 2019 and beyond.”
Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve
the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as
high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its
Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National
Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential
mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National
Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX."
Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005797/en/