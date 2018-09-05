Log in
ACCESS NATIONAL CORPORATION (ANCX)
Access National Bank : Welcomes Veronica Sharifaie, AVP, to Its Expanding Commercial Lending Team to Assist Dental Segment Growth

09/05/2018

Access National Bank (“Access”) welcomes Veronica Sharifaie as Assistant Vice President to its expanding Commercial Lending Team. Sharifaie rejoins Access as a Commercial Lending Officer to assist with the growth of the Bank’s dental segment.

“I am proud to rejoin the area’s premier community bank,” Sharifaie said. “I am eager to make my contributions to Access’s continued success.”

Sharifaie transitioned into Commercial Banking in 2006 with Access National Bank after starting her career as a Relationship Banking Manager at BB&T and later as a Consumer Loan Processor/Underwriter with JPMorgan Chase. During her initial tenure at Access, she held various positions, including Portfolio Management Associate, Loan Documentation Analyst, and Credit Analyst/Real Estate Manager.

She later gained experience with Commercial Real Estate while working as a Commercial Real Estate and Credit Analyst at Virginia Heritage Bank in Tysons Corner.

Most recently, she served as Vice President, Portfolio Management Officer with Freedom Bank in Fairfax, where she continued to focus on commercial real estate transactions, such as acquisition, development and construction analysis, and cash flow analysis of income-producing properties.

“I am particularly excited to rejoin Access now that I have had the opportunity to observe the Bank from the viewpoint of a competitor,” Sharifaie added. “From this perspective, I am impressed with how Access can achieve significant growth while remaining committed to its core values and the communities it serves.”

Outside of banking, Sharifaie has been an active member of the Risk Management Association Potomac Chapter since 2014. She is slated as the incoming president after serving as vice president since 2015.

“Veronica is a gifted lender whose skills transcend many important industry verticals,” said John Yaremchuk, EVP and leader of the Bank’s dental segment. “I am delighted to have her on this emergent dental team as we gain increasing momentum for a prosperous 2019 and beyond.”

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX." Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2018
