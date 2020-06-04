Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce PRE-MERGER discussions have started with Stormy Simon

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce that we have entered pre-merger discussions with Stormy Simon. Stormy is the ex-CEO of High Times Magazine and ex-President of Overstock.com. We are on a merger hunt.



Stormy Simon (Democratic Party) is running for election to the Utah House of Representatives to represent District 21. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

https://ballotpedia.org/Stormy_Simon

ACCR has known Stormy since May 21, 2020 via a respected and trusted relationship on LinkeIin. Still, there can be no assurance that a deal can be reached. ACCR is a clean structure, just paid the $1,000.00 fee to OTC Markets to upgrade tier from Pink No Information to the Pink Current tier of OTC Markets.com. We will owe $3,500.00 for this News Disclosure to go PINK CURRENT. Our Cash on Hand as of 6/4/2020: $6,316.79, and we have ZERO bills

through July 1, 2020. Expected cash deposits in JUNE 2020 into the ACCR account: $6,000.00

We are going to complete this merger....we can feel it happening now. Access-Power & Co., Inc. is a medical marijuana Company. Maybe Stormy will take charge of ACCR's Clones by Drones (TM) or Clones by Cars (TM) delivery service. One day, our comeback case study will be studied in future models at top business schools in our Country.

http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=88690325&caseType=SERIAL_NO

&searchType=statusSearch

Our journey is not over today. We were past victims of a Spiral Death Convertible Criminal Toxic Debentures, and today we are LONG TERM DEBT FREE with 98,379,146 shares in our float. Stormy is currently in the process of a move back to Utah, and will be "contacting us" next

week.

Just keep believing in me...I'll get us there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQHqEpT9RJQ

GO ACCR!!!!!!!!!!

There are many changes coming ahead to ACCR. We were victims of a naked convertible death spiral debenture from the past, and we survived it. Established in 1996, Access-Power & Co., Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.

If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.



