ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC    ACSO   GB0001771426

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC (ACSO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 04:26:50 am
740 GBp   -15.33%
Accesso Technology : Second Price Monitoring Extn

02/11/2019 | 04:25am EST

Accesso Technology Group PLC

11 February 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Accesso technology group plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 09:24:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 M
EBIT 2018 26,3 M
Net income 2018 6,50 M
Finance 2018 6,23 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,18
P/E ratio 2019 14,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 309 M
Managers
NameTitle
Royce Paul Noland Chief Executive Officer
Thomas James Wardlaw Burnet Executive Chairman
John Alder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Danemann Chief Information Officer
David R. Gammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-39.72%309
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.04%810 723
RED HAT2.12%31 705
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC17.26%24 990
SPLUNK INC24.84%19 343
SYNOPSYS18.02%14 865
