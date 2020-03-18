Log in
accesso Technology : PDMR Dealing Notification

03/18/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

18 March 2020

accesso® Technology Group plc

('accesso' or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing Notification

accessoTechnology Group plc(AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, hospitality, attractions and cultural markets, was notified on 18 March 2020 that Mr Steve Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had purchased 151,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 137.8p pence per Ordinary Share on 18 March 2020.

Following the above transaction, Mr Brown holds an interest of 665,774 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.4 per cent. of the total issued share capital of Company.

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Steve Brown

2. Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(b)

LEI

213800VY7MXUO7STIN73

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB0001771426

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 151,000 Ordinary Shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

137.7815 pence

Volume(s)

151,000

(d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - Single transaction

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

18 March 2020

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

accesso Technology Group plc

+44 (0)118 934 7400

Bill Russell, Non-Executive Chairman

Steve Brown, Chief Executive Officer

John Alder, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting, LLP

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Matt Dixon, Adam Davidson, Chris Birt

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Simon Willis, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein

Disclaimer

Accesso technology group plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:42:07 UTC
