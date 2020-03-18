accesso Technology : PDMR Dealing Notification

18 March 2020
accesso® Technology Group plc
('accesso' or the 'Company')
PDMR Dealing Notification
accessoTechnology Group plc(AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, hospitality, attractions and cultural markets, was notified on 18 March 2020 that Mr Steve Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had purchased 151,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 137.8p pence per Ordinary Share on 18 March 2020.
Following the above transaction, Mr Brown holds an interest of 665,774 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.4 per cent. of the total issued share capital of Company.
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Steve Brown
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
(b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800VY7MXUO7STIN73
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each
ISIN: GB0001771426
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of 151,000 Ordinary Shares
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
137.7815 pence
|
Volume(s)
151,000
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - Single transaction
|
(e)
|
Date and time of the transaction
|
18 March 2020
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
