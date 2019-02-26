Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Acciona    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA

(ANA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACCIONA : and SWICORP complete the assembly of three photovoltaic plants under their ownership in Egypt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:33am EST

ACCIONA Energía, the renewables subsidiary of ACCIONA Group, and Enara Bahrain Spv Wll (ENARA), the renewable energy platform of the Saudi company Swicorp, have begun construction work on three photovoltaic plants in Egypt with a maximum capacity of 186 MWp (150 MW rated). Representatives of the two companies, headed by ACCIONA Chairman & CEO José Manuel Entrecanales and SWICORP Chairman Kamel Lazaar, visited the facilities yesterday. They will enter commercial service in the next few weeks.

The facilities, which will be 50% owned by both companies when they enter service, represent an investment of around 180 million US dollars (almost 160 million euros at the current exchange rate) and are located in the Benban complex set up by the Egyptian Government in the Aswan region.

'It is the first renewables project under our ownership in Egypt, a country that has set itself ambitious objectives in the development of renewable energies. This Beban PV complex -in which our three plants are included- is a great example of it as it will supply energy to more than ten thousand people', ACCIONA Chairman & CEO José Manuel Entrecanales said during the visit. 'We are satisfied at having completed the assembly of the plants, and doing it with our partner Swicorp, with whom we have had a fantastic experience. We are working together on other renewable initiatives in Africa and the Middle East'.

SWICORP Chairman Kamel Lazaar said that 'there has been a tremendous synergy with ACCIONA, with all its technical know-how and its knowledge of the international market, and our knowledge of the local market and financial engineering, so it worked very well for both parties'.

The three projects in Benban come under the feed-in tariff system established by the Egyptian Administration in call for tender Round 2 published in October 2016. Overall, they will produce clean energy equivalent to the consumption of around 150,000 Egyptian homes and avoid the emission of 297,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum from fuel-oil power plants.

PPA over 25 years

The power generated will be supplied to the utility Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) under a long-term PPA contract (25 years) governed by the conditions set in Round 2. Finance for the operation has been agreed with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank body, and with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), both specialized in financing private projects in emerging countries.

The plants cover a surface area of 2.88 square kilometres. 572,322 Astronergy (Chint Group) technology polycrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules have been assembled on horizontal axis trackers manufactured by STI Norland.

The construction work has taken place over eleven months with more than 1,000 people working on the sites. The first plant will enter commercial service in a few days' time and the two others will do so over the next few weeks. With these facilities, ACCIONA will reach total installed capacity in photovoltaic power of more than 1,000 MWp (633 MWp net).

Egypt: 20% of renewable energy by 2020

The Benban photovoltaic complex covers 37.2 square kilometres on a site provided by the Egyptian Government through its New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA). It is equipped with the energy evacuation infrastructure required to accommodate 32 privately-owned photovoltaic plants (combined capacity: 1,800 MW).

This initiative comes under the Egyptian Government's plan to promote renewable energies to diversify the country's electricity mix, currently dependent on oil and gas (the latter imported) at over 90%. It also aims to boost economic growth, expected to be higher than 4% per annum in the medium term. Egypt has set itself a strategic target of covering 20% of its electricity demand with renewables by 2022 compared with 8% in 2015. This would mean 2,800 photovoltaic megawatts in operation by that date, according to NREA forecasts.

Photo caption 1: Caption 2. ACCIONA and SWICORP representatives during their visit to the Benban PV plants (Egypt).

Photo caption 2: . ACCIONA Chairman & CEO José Manuel Entrecanales in the Benban photovoltaic complex.

Photo caption 3: Partial view of one of the three PV plants developed by ACCIONA and SWICORP in Beban (Egypt).

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 14:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCIONA
09:33aACCIONA : and SWICORP complete the assembly of three photovoltaic plants under t..
PU
09:33aACCIONA : 5G Barcelona and Orange promote the use of 5G technology for the remot..
PU
05:35aACCIONA : team wins 150m Scottish energy-from-waste plant
AQ
03:34aACCIONA : to improve energy efficiency of Madrids municipal buildings
AQ
02/25ACCIONA : Madrid City Government and ACCIONA join forces to enhance energy effic..
AQ
02/22ACCIONA : Madrid City Government and ACCIONA join forces to enhance energy effic..
PU
02/21ACCIONA : awarded at the "CDP Europe Awards" for its sustainable water managemen..
PU
02/19ACCIONA : signs a corporate PPA with Viva Energy in Australia
PU
02/11ACCIONA : Kathu Concentrated Solar Power (South Africa) constructed by Acciona a..
AQ
02/07ACCIONA : Kathu Solar Park constructed by ACCIONA and Sener enters commercial op..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 089 M
EBIT 2018 643 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 4 688 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 17,18
P/E ratio 2019 17,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 4 856 M
Chart ACCIONA
Duration : Period :
Acciona Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 85,3 €
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Belén Villalonga Morenés Independent External Director
Daniel Entrecanales Domecq Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCIONA14.75%5 514
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.09%89 838
ENEL4.40%60 799
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.15%53 787
INNOGY SE-0.39%25 848
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 856
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.