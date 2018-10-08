Log in
ACCIONA
ACCIONA : sells its stake in Testa for 379 million

10/08/2018

ACCIONA has reached an agreement to sell its entire stake in Testa Residencial (20%) to Blackstone. The transaction is valued at €379 million, representing a value per share of €14.3267.

The transaction will be closed once Blackstone has received the necessary authorization from Spain's competition authorities to take over at least 50.01% of Testa's capital.

In July 2017, ACCIONA reached an agreement to integrate its residential rental portfolio within Testa with the aim of maximizing the profitability of its assets.

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:22:04 UTC
