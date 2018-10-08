ACCIONA : sells its stake in Testa for 379 million

ACCIONA has reached an agreement to sell its entire stake in Testa Residencial (20%) to Blackstone. The transaction is valued at €379 million, representing a value per share of €14.3267.

The transaction will be closed once Blackstone has received the necessary authorization from Spain's competition authorities to take over at least 50.01% of Testa's capital.

In July 2017, ACCIONA reached an agreement to integrate its residential rental portfolio within Testa with the aim of maximizing the profitability of its assets.