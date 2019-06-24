Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Acciona    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA

(ANA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACCIONA : starts construction work on its third photovoltaic plant in Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:05am EDT

ACCIONA has begun construction work on the 64-MWp Usya photovoltaic plant, the third owned by the company in Chile. ACCIONA is currently constructing almost 400 MW in Chile in two wind farms and two photovoltaic plants, which will enter service in late 2019/early 2020.

The Usya plant, located in the municipality of Calama (Antofagasta region), will have a maximum capacity of 64 peak megawatts (MWp) -51 MW rated capacity- and an estimated annual emission-free energy generation of 146 gigawatt-hours (GWh), equivalent to the electricity demand of around 70,000 Chilean households.

The new photovoltaic plant will be equipped with 187,200 modules mounted on fixed structures, which will be installed on a surface area of 105 hectares. The plant is expected to enter service in mid-2020.

'With the start of construction work on Usya, ACCIONA is implementing the 600-million-dollar investment plan we announced last year for the construction of four new clean energy facilities in Chile. We are also fulfilling our commitment to make the investments to support previously signed electric power supply contracts', explains José Ignacio Escobar, Director of ACCIONA's Energy Division for South America.

Around 400 people will work in the project during the period of highest construction activity. After it enters service, the new plant will avoid the emission of around 141,000 equivalent tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere from coal-fired power stations.

ACCIONA is currently building three other renewable energy facilities under its ownership in Chile, two wind farms in La Araucanía totalling 267 MW and a 62-MWp photovoltaic plant in Atacama, which will join the 291 MW already in service in the country.

The company's construction effort will lead to a total of almost 700 MW of renewable capacity under its ownership in Chile by 2020, with an investment of around 1,000 million dollars US (886 million euros at current exchange rates).

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 14:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCIONA
10:05aACCIONA : starts construction work on its third photovoltaic plant in Chile
PU
06:05aACCIONA : and CaixaBank sign first Green Letter of Credit in the European market
PU
06/13ACCIONA : facilities in Barasoain host the main events of global wind day in Spa..
PU
06/10ACCIONA : launches its electric scooter sharing service in Barcelona
PU
06/05ACCIONA : will supply high-voltage clean energy to all Aena's airports in the Ib..
PU
06/04ACCIONA : starts building two new photovoltaic plants in Ukraine under its owner..
AQ
06/03ACCIONA : starts building two new photovoltaic plants in Ukraine under its owner..
PU
05/31ACCIONA : Jose Manuel Entrecanales 'Our business model is stable, predictable an..
AQ
05/31ACCIONA : in planning victory for 250MW Aussie project
AQ
05/30JOSÉ MANUEL ENTRECANALES : "Our business model is stable, predictable and focuse..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 129 M
EBIT 2019 624 M
Net income 2019 251 M
Debt 2019 4 514 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 21,56
P/E ratio 2020 19,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 5 502 M
Chart ACCIONA
Duration : Period :
Acciona Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 92,3 €
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Belén Villalonga Morenés Independent External Director
Daniel Entrecanales Domecq Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCIONA35.72%6 043
VINCI26.41%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.81%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.11%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD0.95%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-5.44%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About