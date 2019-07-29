Acciona : La Sociedad remite informe de resultados en inglés a 30 de junio de 2019

H1 2019 Results (January - June) CONTENTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND CASHFLOW RESULTS BY DIVISION Energy Infrastructure Other activities ANNEX 1: MATERIAL INFORMATION, DIVIDENDS AND SHARE DATA Relevant information, dividend and share data Dividend Share data and share price performance ANNEX 2: MWs ANNEX 3: PRODUCTION ANNEX 4: DETAILS OF TRANSPORT AND HOSPITAL CONCESSIONS ANNEX 5: DETAILS OF WATER CONCESSIONS UNDER IFRIC12 ANNEX 6: SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability indexes and rankings Sustainability events CONTACT INFORMATION 2

H1 2019 Results (January - June) In accordance with Regulation 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 19th July 2002, for each financial year starting on or after 1st January 2005, companies governed by the law of a Member State must prepare their consolidated accounts in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union if their securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market. ACCIONA Group's consolidated financial statements are presented according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) approved by the European Parliament to date. The financial statements were based on the individual accounts of ACCIONA, S.A. and its Group companies and they include the necessary adjustments and reclassifications to adapt them to the IFRS. ACCIONA reports in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) under a corporate structure that comprises three divisions: Energy includes the electric business, encompassing the promotion of renewable generation facilities, its construction, its O&M and the sale of the energy produced. All the electricity generated by ACCIONA is renewable.

Infrastructure:

Construction: includes infrastructures and engineering construction activity. Industrial: turn-key projects of high technological content mainly for the construction of energy generation plants and transmission networks. Concessions: includes the exploitation of mainly transport and hospital concessions Water: includes the construction of desalination, water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as integral water services management from bulk water abstraction all the way to discharging treated wastewater to the environment. ACCIONA Agua also operates water concessions covering the entire water cycle. Services: include the activities of facility services, airport handling, waste management and logistic services among others.

Other activities include the business of Real Estate, Bestinver (asset management), wineries and other businesses. The Alternative Performance Measures or APMs used in this report by ACCIONA Group are listed and defined below: EBITDA or the gross operating profit: is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, that is, the operating result of the Group. The Company presents the EBITDA calculation in the consolidated Profit & Loss account (see Consolidated Income Statement in point 2 of the Results Report). It is calculated by taking the following items of the consolidated income statement: "net revenue", "other revenues", "change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress", "cost of goods sold", "personnel expenses" and "other operating expenses". 3

H1 2019 Results (January - June) EBT excluding corporate transactions: is defined as earnings before tax excluding those accounting impacts related to exceptional events and decisions made by the Group's management, which go beyond the usual course of business operative decisions made by the different division's top management and are detailed in the information note by segments. Net Debt: shows the Group's debt, in net terms, deducting cash and cash equivalents. The detailed reconciliation is broken down in the Cashflow and Net Financial Debt Variation section of the Directors' Report. It is calculated by taking the following items from the consolidated balance sheet: "non- current interest-bearing borrowings", "current interest bearing borrowings", less "cash and cash equivalents" and "other current financial assets". Non-recourse debt (project debt): corresponds to debt that does not have corporate guarantees, and therefore its recourse is limited to the debtor's assets and cash flows. Recourse debt (corporate debt): debt with a corporate guarantee. Financial gearing: shows the relationship between the Group's financial debt and its equity. It is calculated by dividing "net debt" (calculated as explained above) with "equity". Backlog: is defined as the pending production, i.e., contractual amounts or customer orders after having deducted the amounts already accounted for as income in the income statement. It is calculated on the basis of orders and contracts awarded to the Group, deducting the realized portion that is accounted for in "net revenue" and adding or subtracting "other variations" that correspond to forex adjustments, modifications to the initial contracts, and other changes to be made to the awarded backlog. Gross Ordinary Capex: is defined as the increase in the balance of property, plant & equipment, intangible during the period, corrected by: Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets during the period

Results on non-current assets

non-current assets Forex fluctuations Net Ordinary Capex: is defined as the Gross Ordinary Capex +/- change in payables to capex providers. Divestments: resources obtained from the sale of businesses or significant cash generating units that are carried out within the framework of a divestment strategy. Net Investment Cashflow: Net Ordinary Capex, subtracting divestments, +/- change in Real Estate inventories. Operating Cashflow: represents the ability of assets to generate resources in terms of net debt. It is obtained as follows: EBITDA +/- change in operating working capital - net financial cost +/- cash inflow/outflow of capital gains + income from associates +/- other cash inflow/outflow different from those included in the Net Investment Cash-flow and from those which constitute shareholder remuneration. Management uses these APMs to make financial, operational and planning decisions. They are also used to evaluate the performance of the Group and its subsidiaries. 4

H1 2019 Results (January - June) Management considers that these APMs provide useful additional financial information to evaluate the performance of the Group and its subsidiaries as well as for decision-making by the users of the financial information. 5

