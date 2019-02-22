Log in
Acciona : Madrid City Government and ACCIONA join forces to enhance energy efficiency in 400 municipal buildings

02/22/2019 | 05:46am EST

ACCIONA has been picked by Madrid City to improve energy efficiency in 400 municipal buildings (schools, sports centres, offices, social and cultural centres and other facilities).

The 4-year contract, worth about €17 million, includes setting up a Municipal Energy Management System, the first of this size to be implemented in Spain, to allow for real-time tracking and management of the buildings' energy consumption and correction of inefficiencies.

ACCIONA will first perform a baseline audit to ascertain the buildings' current energy consumption. The buildings will subsequently be monitored to obtain energy consumption data in real time.

The data will be captured, centralised and processed at the ACCIONA Building Control Centre, where it will be analysed around the clock in real time. This will provide the capability to respond to alerts of anomalous consumption and also provide information with which to enhance operations and detect inefficient consumption patterns.

The process will use Big Data and Machine Learning techniques to gradually optimise energy consumption based on accumulated knowledge of actual energy usage at each of the facilities, enabling its energy needs to be planned.

Based on the data, ACCIONA will implement specific saving and efficiency measures, swap out obsolete and inefficient items of equipment, and install control and automation devices, among others.

The contract is in the context of the city's objectives, under its Plan A for air quality and climate change, as set out in the Madrid 2030 'Roadmap towards Energy Sustainability', whose goal is that the city's buildings should be energy self-sufficient by 2030 using zero-emission renewable energy sources.

Under this framework agreement, Madrid contributes to achieving its environmental commitments under Plan A, which provides for monitoring 80% of municipal energy consumption using an energy management system.

The city's objective in terms of energy efficiency is to halve energy consumption by taking practical steps in demand-side management and installing more innovative equipment and technology. The focus on energy efficiency will enable Madrid City Government to cut its CO2 emissions, which will contribute to reducing pollution in the city.

ACCIONA has worked with Madrid City before to improve energy efficiency in municipal buildings, having monitored some of the city's landmark properties, such as the Cibeles Palace (town hall) and the Conde Duque Cultural Centre.

ACCIONA, whose business model is focused on the green economy (production and supply of 100% renewable energy, efficient water and infrastructure management, and sustainable services), has over 10 years' experience of optimising energy efficiency for clients using technological and process innovations, such as its Building Control Centre, which tracks and manages over 3,000 energy variables at hundreds of facilities in real time, and its energy saving measures, which avoid the emission of over 35 million tons of CO2 by its clients each year.

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 10:45:02 UTC
