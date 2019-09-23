Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Acciona    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA

(ANA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

José Manuel Entrecanales speaks at the United Nations' 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York: “companies have to internalize carbon costs in their operations”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

José Manuel Entrecanales, chairman and CEO of ACCIONA, today said that 'integrating carbon prices in the costs of a company's internal operations is one of the most effective measures' that any corporation can take in the fight against the climate emergency. 'This is the moment of truth; either we tackle this situation now, or we will struggle to achieve our targets as a society', said ACCIONA's CEO during his speech at the business forum of the United Nations' 2019 Climate Action Summit, being held in New York.

José Manuel Entrecanales explained that, with the right incentives, corporate executives can quickly find solutions to achieve their goals, and formulas to reduce their emissions are not an exception.

ACCIONA, back in 2016, already began involving business areas in the internalization of CO2 costs in order to become a carbon-neutral company. 'We have a special situation. We are, among other things, a renewable energy company,' said Entrecanales, who indicated that the firm is continuing to further reduce its emissions.

'However, no matter how much we do in-house, what we have is a problem of scale,' he said. 'There are millions of companies that have yet to hear about this; this is an urgent issue and a challenge.'

Among the necessary measures that governments need to carry out to combat the climate crisis, José Manuel Entrecanales highlighted the European Union's initiative that aims to develop a new corporate taxonomy through identifying 67 sustainable business activities that will be key in the new 'low-carbon economic sector'.

He also suggested increasing public administrations' climate demands in public procurement and developing processes that boost financing for the new sector, among other measures.

During this UN Climate Action Summit, ACCIONA joins three new global initiatives that aim to increase the business sector's contribution to the fight against the climate emergency.

The company has joined 87 other large corporations from 27 different countries, combining a market capitalization of US$2.3 trillion, that have pledged to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC, as well as to reach 'zero emissions' by 2050.

This initiative, sponsored by the United Nations Global Compact and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), among others, is the result of the call for climate action made public in June by a group of companies, civilians and the United Nations itself, also signed by ACCIONA at the time.

ACCIONA also agreed to the request made by the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) to establish 'stable and long-term carbon pricing policies', which will serve as basic tools to combat climate change.

During the Summit, the CPLC, a group of government leaders, companies, civilians and academics, presented a report on business concerns surrounding industrial competitiveness. The report concludes that these concerns can be addressed through sound carbon pricing policies. The CPLC recommended a price per ton of carbon emitted that ranges from US$40 to US$80 in 2020.

Finally, ACCIONA, together with a large group of firms, also signed a commitment to a fair energy transition that contemplates decent green employment.

'We as a company have a responsibility, along with governments, investors and other stakeholders to deliver a just transition, delivering a prosperous, green economy for all. As part of that responsibility, we must ensure new jobs created in low emissions sectors are fair, decent and inclusive jobs,' ACCIONA's commitment reads.

Photo Caption 2: From right to left, José Manuel Entrecanales, CEO and chairman of ACCIONA; Jean-Louis Chaussade, chairman of Suez; Kerry Adler, CEO of SkyPower; Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO and chairman of Schneider Electric Moderation, Mr. Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP.

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCIONA
01:57pJOSÉ MANUEL ENTRECANALES SPEAKS AT T : “companies have to internalize carb..
PU
09/16ACCIONA : named global leader for diversity and inclusion in the workplace
PU
09/16ACCIONA : seeking innovative startups to develop business solutions
AQ
09/13ACCIONA : seeking innovative startups to develop business solutions
PU
09/09ACCIONA : consortium inaugurates Toowoomba second range crossing in Australia fo..
PU
09/04ACCIONA : installs a photovoltaic innovation hub in the Atacama desert
AQ
09/04ACCIONA : Producciones y Diseño buys spanish company Auriga and stengthens its p..
PU
09/03ACCIONA : installs a photovoltaic innovation hub in the Atacama desert (Chile)
PU
08/22ACCIONA : will launch in Chile its corporate accelerator for Latin American star..
AQ
08/13ACCIONA : wins EUR400M energy-from-waste contract in Scotland
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 243 M
EBIT 2019 631 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 4 926 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 5 170 M
Chart ACCIONA
Duration : Period :
Acciona Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 96,05  €
Last Close Price 94,95  €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Group Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Area General Manage-Compliance
Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCIONA28.48%5 689
VINCI36.96%61 012
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.11%33 033
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-2.08%27 902
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-9.09%21 509
FERROVIAL49.65%21 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group