Acciona S A : Positive Energy+ will invest 4 million euros in innovative projects to contribute to economic and social recovery from coronavirus

The Positive Energy+ platform estimates an initial investment of 4.19 million euros for the final 12 start-ups selected from the urgent call launched on 7 April. The initiative, which received 396 proposals in just thirteen days, closed successfully on 19 April and during the virtual Positive Energy+ Demo Day some of the finalists were announced.

This platform, a pioneer in Spain, is promoted by Enagás, Red Eléctrica, CLH, Iberdrola, bp, EIT InnoEnergy, ACCIONA, Capital Energy and DISA. The initiative is also supported by institutions such as Startup Olé, ASCRI, El Referente, Socios Inversores, Byld, Everis, Dentons, PKF Attest innCome and Pons IP.

The projects, submitted by Spanish start-ups and scale-ups with different degrees of maturity, offer innovative solutions for the new decarbonised energy model as well as proposals for mitigating the economic and social impact of COVID-19. In addition to financial support, start-ups will also receive support to develop pilot projects, technological co-development or venture client. In some cases, several participating companies will invest or carry out pilots jointly with the same start-up.

The selected start-ups/scale-ups focused on social impact in response to COVID-19, decarbonisation, renewable energies, energy efficiency, storage, sustainable mobility and circular economy, are: Solatom CSP S L, Hybrid Energy Storage Solutions S.L (HESSTEC) Pastoria Project, S.L, Nautilus Floating Solutions, S.L, PFT Engineering Development, Light App SL, Cedrion Consultoría Técnica e Ingeniería S.L, Ariema Energía, Cedanjobs (with its product Purefy), Voltaware Services Limited, BeePlanet Factory S.L. and Batterycare SL.

The participating companies completed their analyses rapidly and will conclude the collaboration agreement, subject to the corresponding administrative processes, with each of the selected companies in the coming weeks so that they can develop and implement their solutions within a maximum of one year. Moreover, given the quality of the proposals received, the sponsors will continue to analyse several of the projects that have not been selected for possible future support.

