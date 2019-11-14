Log in
ACCIONA S.A.

ACCIONA S.A.

(ANA)
  Report  
News 
Spain's Iberdrola to enter Australia with wind, solar power project

Spain's Iberdrola to enter Australia with wind, solar power project

11/14/2019 | 07:22pm EST
The logo of Spanish utility company Iberdrola is seen outside its headquarters in Madrid

Spanish power firm Iberdrola said on Friday it plans to make its first foray into the Asia-Pacific, building a A$500 million ($343 million) wind and solar farm in Australia.

Iberdrola, which up to now has focused on Europe, the United States, Mexico and Brazil, has picked a site in South Australia, Australia's most wind power-reliant state, to build a 320 megawatt hybrid project.

"We have spent several years studying the opportunities in Australia, and we now have a healthy initial pipeline of around 650 megawatts of wind and solar projects that we would like to develop," Iberdrola's director of renewable energy, Xabier Viteri, said in an emailed comment.

The company aims to have the projects up and running by 2021, he said.

Iberdrola joins a range of European companies, including fellow Spanish firm Acciona SA, and France's Neoen and Engie, vying to expand in Australia even as renewables projects have run into delays and losses due to grid congestion problems.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCIONA S.A. 0.22% 91.2 End-of-day quote.23.14%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.92% 9.212 Real-time Quote.-33.86%
ENGIE 0.45% 14.41 Real-time Quote.14.53%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 4.6143 Delayed Quote.3.46%
IBERDROLA -0.38% 8.802 End-of-day quote.25.90%
NEOEN -0.64% 23.2 Real-time Quote.23.28%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 453 M
EBIT 2019 616 M
Net income 2019 293 M
Debt 2019 5 214 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 4 971 M
Chart ACCIONA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acciona S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 101,08  €
Last Close Price 91,20  €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Belén Villalonga Morenés Independent External Director
Daniel Entrecanales Domecq External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCIONA S.A.23.14%5 457
VINCI39.68%61 554
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.23%30 127
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-3.46%27 099
FERROVIAL46.88%20 994
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.31%18 619
