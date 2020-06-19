ACCO Brands Corporation : Announces Participation in Virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference. The company’s virtual presentation will be on June 24 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations Section of www.accobrands.com or through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com. It will be archived on both websites for one year following the event.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

