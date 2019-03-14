LAKE ZURICH, Ill., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, will present at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2019 Investor Conference, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, on March 28, 2019. The company will make a presentation at 1:30 p.m. (ET).

The presentation webcast will be available the following day within the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet website (www.accobrands.com). Any revisions to the scheduled time of the presentation will also be posted to the website.

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-AGLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acco-brands-corporation-to-present-at-investor-conference-300812796.html

SOURCE ACCO Brands Corporation