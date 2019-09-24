LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO), announced today that Neal Fenwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019, at 1:35 p.m. (ET).

The presentation webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.accobrands.com).

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acco-brands-corporation-to-present-at-sidoti-fall-conference-300924097.html

SOURCE ACCO Brands Corporation