Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ACCO Brands Corporation    ACCO

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACCO Brands Corporation : to Present at Sidoti Fall Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:16am EDT

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO), announced today that Neal Fenwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019, at 1:35 p.m. (ET).

ACCO Brands logo. (PRNewsFoto/ACCO Brands Corporation)

The presentation webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.accobrands.com).

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acco-brands-corporation-to-present-at-sidoti-fall-conference-300924097.html

SOURCE ACCO Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
07:16aACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : to Present at Sidoti Fall Conference
PR
08/22ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07ACCO BRANDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/07ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces Additional $100 Million Share Repurchase Aut..
PR
08/05ACCO BRANDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/04ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Acquires Industria Grafica Foroni Ltda.
PR
07/31ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/31ACCO BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/30ACCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ACCO BRANDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group