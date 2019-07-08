Log in
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
ACCO Brands : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results Wednesday, July 31, 2019

07/08/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) will release second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results.  The call will be broadcast live via webcast.  The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com.  The webcast will be in listen-only mode and will be available for replay for one month following the event.

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded consumer, academic and business products.  Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others.  Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.  More information about ACCO Brands can be found at www.accobrands.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acco-brands-to-report-second-quarter-2019-results-wednesday-july-31-2019-300881118.html

SOURCE ACCO Brands Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
