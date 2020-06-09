Acconeer publ : extends distributor agreement with Restar to include the Americas 0 06/09/2020 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Acconeer extends distributor agreement with Restar to include the Americas Acconeer has extended the agreement with Restar Electronics Corporation to include the Americas. Since July 2019 the two companies have a distributor agreement for the Japanese market, and the decision to extend it to the Americascomes as a natural result of the good progress seen in Japan. Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: 'Since we signed a distribution agreement for Japan with Restar Electronics Corporation in July last year we have seen good progress on the Japanese consumer electronics market. Now we are happy to take the next step in the collaboration and extend the coverage to the Americas, to be able to support more customers in the region.' Hiroshi Yajima, President of Restar Electronics Corporation comments: 'We have made significant progress in introducing Acconeer's technology into the Japanese markets over the past year, and we are thrilled to expand our efforts into the Americas region. We look forward to our continued partnership with Acconeer as we continue to promote their solution to an even wider range of customers.' For additional information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

Hiroshi Yajima, President Restar Electronics Corporation, Phone: + 81-3-5781-1011 This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on May 12, 2020 10.30. About Restar Electronics Corporation

In addition to selling various kinds of semiconductors, devices and measurement equipment, Restar Electronics Corporation responds to all customer's requirement by solution proposal, technical development support, ODM, etc. and develops value-added business. For more information: https://www.restargp.com/rec/. About Acconeer AB

Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com Files for download Acconeer-extends-agreement-with-Restar-to-Americas.pdf Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Acconeer AB published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:32:09 UTC 0 Latest news on ACCONEER AB (PUBL) 11:33a ACCONEER PUBL : receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400 PU 11:33a ACCONEER PUBL : extends distributor agreement with Restar to include the America.. PU