Acconeer publ : receives order from Digi-Key worth USD 33 000
06/21/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
The order relates to Acconeer's A111 radar sensor and the XR112 reference board. Digi-Key's global online platform, serving both global players as well as smaller local niche producers, remains an important distribution channel for Acconeer.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: 'Digi-Key is one of our most important global sales channels, and we are happy to receive this order of sensor intended for customers' mass production.'
For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on June 21, 2020 22.30.
