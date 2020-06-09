Acconeer publ : receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400
0
06/09/2020 | 11:33am EDT
Acconeer receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400
The order relates to Acconeer's A111 radar sensor. Chip Power Technology Corp. is a leading distributor in Taiwan and has been a part of Acconeer's global distributor network since June 2019. This is the first volume order from Taiwan, providing sensors to customers in the parking sensor segment.
Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: 'We are very happy with our co-operation with Chip Power so far, and it feels good to receive this order confirming the progress we have seen on the Taiwanese market.'
For additional information, please contact: Lars Lindell, Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com
This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on April 26, 2020, 10.00.
About Acconeer AB
Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com