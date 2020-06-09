Log in
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)

ACCONEER AB (PUBL)

(ACCON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 06/09 11:29:36 am
16.62 SEK   -2.12%
11:33aACCONEER PUBL : receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400
PU
11:33aACCONEER PUBL : extends distributor agreement with Restar to include the Americas
PU
Acconeer publ : receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400

06/09/2020 | 11:33am EDT
Acconeer receives order from Taiwanese Chip Power worth USD 28 400

The order relates to Acconeer's A111 radar sensor. Chip Power Technology Corp. is a leading distributor in Taiwan and has been a part of Acconeer's global distributor network since June 2019. This is the first volume order from Taiwan, providing sensors to customers in the parking sensor segment.

Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, comments: 'We are very happy with our co-operation with Chip Power so far, and it feels good to receive this order confirming the progress we have seen on the Taiwanese market.'

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, Lars Lindell, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer AB is required to disclose by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person, for publication on April 26, 2020, 10.00.

About Acconeer AB

Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:32:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 14,7 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net income 2020 -74,0 M -8,02 M -8,02 M
Net cash 2020 84,0 M 9,11 M 9,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 396 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ACCONEER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Acconeer AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,00 SEK
Last Close Price 16,98 SEK
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Arne Lindell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rex Chairman
Mikael Egard Chief Operating Officer
Henrik Ljung Chief Financial Officer
Mats Ärlelid Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)-18.37%43
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.40.16%38 861
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.22%37 184
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-3.83%30 797
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.41%23 051
HEXAGON2.48%21 458
