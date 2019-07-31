Accor : 2019 First-half results presentation

J u l y 3 1 s t , 2 0 1 9
Business Momentum
Systemwide RevPAR
+ 2.9% L/L
+5.2% yoy Net Organic
System Growth
Business volume of €10.4bn
vs. €8.9bn in H1 2018
Financial performance
€1,926m Revenue
up +27.8% reported
up +4.8% L/L
€375m EBITDA
up 30.1% reported
up +5.1% L/L
Cash conversion of 76%
Strategy delivery
Launch of Marketing plan
and set-up
Mantra and Mövenpick
Integration & synergies on track
Orbis(1) disposal process
ongoing per plan
-
Reported per IFRS 5 as "Discontinued operations"
On track to reach 5,000 hotels in network by year-end
In rooms, as of June 2019
337k
|
|
220k
|
|
|
|
|
101k
|
|
|
|
40k
|
62k
|
43k
|
60k
|
39k
|
|
|
|
|
|
13k
|
|
|
|
5k
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
Asia-Pacific
|
Middle East
|
South America
|
North America,
|
|
|
& Africa
|
|
Central America
|
|
|
|
|
& the Caribbean
Network
Hotels 4,892
Rooms 717k
Pipeline
Hotels 1,153
Rooms 202k
H1 Development supporting densification in our key markets
Nov. 27th, 2018
|
DUBAI: +320 rooms open
|
|
JAKARTA: +450 rooms open
|
Total 12k rooms
|
|
Total 8k rooms
|
|
|
|
Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
|
|
Mercure Jakarta Gatot Subroto
|
|
|
|
BANGKOK: +560 rooms open
|
|
MELBOURNE: +280 rooms open
|
Total 10k rooms
|
|
Total 6k rooms
|
|
|
ibis Styles Bangkok RatchadaMantra Melbourne Epping
|
|
|
19k
|
51%
|
30%
|
9%
|
8%
|
2%
|
|
|
Rooms opened
|
Asia-Pacific
|
Europe
|
South America
|
Middle-East & Africa
|
North America,
|
|
|
Central America & Caribbean
|
|
|
in H1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
