Accor : A barnacle goose odyssey

Following their journey from the Camargue to Norway, Nicolas Vanier turns the spotlight on the acting talents of Jean-Paul Rouve, Mélanie Doutey and Louis Vazquez, as he intersperses a sensitive narrative about family relationships with incredible shots of the European landscape.

Following numerous hit movies, such as Belle & Sébastien and School of Life, Nicolas Vanier focuses on an entirely new film proposition that resonates with our Group, as it's all about geese. This partnership is part of our Planet 21 - Acting Here program, remaining faithful to one of our pillars advocating sustainable development.

Through his movie, Nicolas Vanier aims to raise awareness, stir people's conscience and make them think about a future that has appeal.