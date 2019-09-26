Log in
ACCOR

(AC)
Accor : A barnacle goose odyssey

09/26/2019

Following their journey from the Camargue to Norway, Nicolas Vanier turns the spotlight on the acting talents of Jean-Paul Rouve, Mélanie Doutey and Louis Vazquez, as he intersperses a sensitive narrative about family relationships with incredible shots of the European landscape.

Following numerous hit movies, such as Belle & Sébastien and School of Life, Nicolas Vanier focuses on an entirely new film proposition that resonates with our Group, as it's all about geese. This partnership is part of our Planet 21 - Acting Here program, remaining faithful to one of our pillars advocating sustainable development.

Through his movie, Nicolas Vanier aims to raise awareness, stir people's conscience and make them think about a future that has appeal.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:27:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 109 M
EBIT 2019 584 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Debt 2019 2 274 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 10 194 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,92  €
Last Close Price 38,37  €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR3.56%11 183
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.33%40 521
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC29.21%26 611
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC16.99%11 081
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)20.61%9 803
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION10.31%7 758
