ACCOR

(AC)
07/12 03:59:39 pm
40.335 EUR   +5.67%
06:10pACCOR : A true wellness moment in Bangkok
06:10pZERO-WASTE RESTAURANTS : the next step in sustainable dining
05:10aACCOR : Conference call invitation
Accor : A true wellness moment in Bangkok

07/12/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Lindsay Madden-NadeauDirector of Well-Being, Accor

With travelers placing more value on health and wellness than ever before, we are very excited to bring this innovative new concept to the market. Increasingly, wellness is moving beyond the walls of the spa and fitness areas with guests also wanting greater access to personalized programming. Our new offering in Bangkok is a perfect example of how Accor and its leading hotel brands are meeting this need and delivering sustainable, approachable wellbeing concepts to visiting guests as well as local communities.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 22:09:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 266 M
EBIT 2019 645 M
Net income 2019 444 M
Debt 2019 1 909 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 11 230 M
Chart ACCOR
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,4  €
Last Close Price 40,2  €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mercedes Erra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR2.86%11 994
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL30.41%47 251
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC40.25%29 310
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC26.88%12 194
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)21.52%9 877
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION13.79%8 102
