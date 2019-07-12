Accor : A true wellness moment in Bangkok

Lindsay Madden-NadeauDirector of Well-Being, Accor

With travelers placing more value on health and wellness than ever before, we are very excited to bring this innovative new concept to the market. Increasingly, wellness is moving beyond the walls of the spa and fitness areas with guests also wanting greater access to personalized programming. Our new offering in Bangkok is a perfect example of how Accor and its leading hotel brands are meeting this need and delivering sustainable, approachable wellbeing concepts to visiting guests as well as local communities.