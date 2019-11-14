Accor : CIAM says Accor undervalued, good target for private equity

Catherine Berjal, CEO of CIAM, also told the Sohn conference in London, that a private equity buyer could dispose of Accor's non-core assets - its luxury franchises - and return up to 35% of its market cap in cash.

According to a source close to the matter CIAM has less than 1% in Accor, and did not view its investment as an activist position.

The Sohn conference brings together hedge fund managers invited to pitch ideas. Accor declined to comment.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)