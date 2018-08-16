Log in
ACCOR
Accor : Design in the spotlight

08/16/2018 | 11:26am CEST

Remember... In November 2017, our Group already announced prestigious openings in Eastern Europe. AccorHotels was then arriving for the first time in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovenia! Today, its leadership is growing with 2 renowned openings...

The impressive Mercure Kaliningrad(Russia) opened its doors last May, closely followed by the ibis Styles Bucharest Erbas (Romania) in July. Hotels with an atypical style and personality!

The country of tsars

The city of Kaliningrad is full of treasures: between visits to the Gothic cathedrals, the World Oceanographic Museum and walks on the sand dunes of the Curonian Spit National Park, you do not lack activities to punctuate your stays.

From the lobby to the rooms and catering areas, the entire hotel was designed by the local design & architecture studio: the Sundukovy Sisters. They have immersed themselves in the city's culture to reflect it in the hotel's design. For example, did you know that Kaliningrad was the birthplace of the writer Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffman, author of the tale 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. '»? It goes without saying that the decoration of the Mercure Kaliningrad takes on the air of a fairy tale...

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:25:03 UTC
