Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accor : France's Accor, Airbnb help provide rooms for medics during crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on a flag pole at the financial and business district of La Defense in Puteaux

French hotel group Accor and home rental company Airbnb are launching online services to help medical staff fighting the coronavirus epidemic in France find emergency housing.

Europe's largest hotel group said on Tuesday it had created CEDA, a platform to centralize housing needs and offer housing and was also working with the government to offer up to 2,000 beds in 40 hotels across France for the homeless.

"Access to the CEDA platform will be free for medical staff. Only operating costs will be covered by public authorities," Line Crieloue, executive director of external communication at Accor told Reuters.

Separately, Airbnb is launching the "Appartsolidaire" online platform to offer free accommodation to medical staff and social workers in France, following a similar initiative in Italy, currently the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Each host housing for free a medical or social worker during this operation will receive 50 euros from Airbnb on each booking," Airbnb said in a statement.

(Reporting by Claude Chendjou, writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCOR
09:48aACCOR : France's Accor, Airbnb help provide rooms for medics during crisis
RE
03/11ACCOR : Completion of sale of Orbis to AccorInvest & Business update
PU
03/11ACCOR : Completion of sale of Orbis to AccorInvest - Business update
PU
02/20ACCOR : Full-Year 2019 Results presentation
PU
02/20ACCOR : Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019
PU
02/20ACCOR : Asia weakness drags on Accor's hotel business
RE
02/202019 : Strong results and a successful transformation
PU
02/20ACCOR : Slide show results
CO
02/20ACCOR : Annual results
CO
02/18France's Accor partners with Visa under loyalty program
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 082 M
EBIT 2019 573 M
Net income 2019 404 M
Debt 2019 1 930 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 6 241 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,92  €
Last Close Price 24,20  €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien M. Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR-42.04%6 702
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-53.69%24 180
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-42.90%17 091
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-30.77%8 176
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-50.23%5 375
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-47.06%4 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group