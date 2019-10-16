Accor : Let's celebrate World Food Day!

This is an important step since breakfast coffee represents about 70% of the volume of coffee consumed in our hotels, that's 94 million cups of espresso last year, or 3 cups consumed per second!



The 'Love Food, Not Waste' website has a toolkit that offers hotels a personalised action plan

To raise awareness and provide guidance for hotels on food waste, Accor has set up an internal mini-site with a toolkit that allows simple solutions to be found, as well as providing recommendations tailored to the hotel's profile and requirements.

Winnow, A technology that reduces waste in hotels with high traffic restaurants

A partnership was created with Diversey and the start-up Winnow. This solution allows chefs to automatically measure the exact amount of food thrown away with a digital scale, as well as create daily data reports that help restaurant teams reduce overproduction.

Solutions to donate or resell

Initiatives are rapidly growing in restaurants throughout our hotels so that unused food can be donated to food banks or associations, or sold at a low price to local populations.

The adoption of the 'Too Good To Go' start-up app in Europe is another example of this action towards positive hospitality. The app connects local consumers with restaurants or vendors who offer their unconsumed portions at a low price.