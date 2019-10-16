Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/16 03:59:19 pm
37.99 EUR   +1.14%
06:19pACCOR : Let's celebrate World Food Day!
PU
10/09ACCOR : “The World Is In Our Hands”
PU
10/04MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accor : Let's celebrate World Food Day!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

This is an important step since breakfast coffee represents about 70% of the volume of coffee consumed in our hotels, that's 94 million cups of espresso last year, or 3 cups consumed per second!

The 'Love Food, Not Waste' website has a toolkit that offers hotels a personalised action plan

To raise awareness and provide guidance for hotels on food waste, Accor has set up an internal mini-site with a toolkit that allows simple solutions to be found, as well as providing recommendations tailored to the hotel's profile and requirements.

Winnow, A technology that reduces waste in hotels with high traffic restaurants

A partnership was created with Diversey and the start-up Winnow. This solution allows chefs to automatically measure the exact amount of food thrown away with a digital scale, as well as create daily data reports that help restaurant teams reduce overproduction.

Solutions to donate or resell

Initiatives are rapidly growing in restaurants throughout our hotels so that unused food can be donated to food banks or associations, or sold at a low price to local populations.

The adoption of the 'Too Good To Go' start-up app in Europe is another example of this action towards positive hospitality. The app connects local consumers with restaurants or vendors who offer their unconsumed portions at a low price.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCOR
06:19pACCOR : Let's celebrate World Food Day!
PU
10/15Youdao Files to Offer 5.6 Million ADSs in IPO, Sees Price $15-$18
DJ
10/09ACCOR : “The World Is In Our Hands”
PU
10/04MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : a strategic region for Accor
PU
10/04ACCOR : Pesto, pistou.
PU
10/04SWISSÔTEL : happiness in family!
PU
10/01ACCOR : Is Reviving the Orient Express - Just Don't Expect a Train Carriage
AQ
09/30Youdao Files for IPO of American Depositary Shares
DJ
09/26ACCOR : A barnacle goose odyssey
PU
09/26ACCOR : Let the sea sublimate yourself
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 104 M
EBIT 2019 582 M
Net income 2019 403 M
Debt 2019 2 295 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 10 093 M
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,75  €
Last Close Price 37,99  €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Iliane Dumas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR1.21%11 013
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL11.56%39 889
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.27.66%26 293
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC11.54%10 881
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED19.00%9 672
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION4.36%7 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group