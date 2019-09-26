Accor : Let the sea sublimate yourself

A complete range for everyone

Because taking care of yourself means taking a break from everyday life. By creating this new range, Thalassa Sea & Spa has brought together the best of its Thalasso expertise and mastery of marine Biotechnology.

Our guests, men and women alike, will find the right treatment to suit them. Moisturizing, purifying, energizing or regenerating, the brand has perfected a range of effective cosmetic products, appropriate for all skin types and to meet every need!

Made using natural processes and rich in active marine ingredients, the Essentielsrange offers a wide choice of products with innovative textures, made entirely in France and environmentally friendly.

Les Essentiels, a promise of marine beauty

By injecting the benefits of the sea into a cosmetics line with active ingredients, Thalassa Sea & Skin allows our natural beauty to emerge, revived from the surf, with over 20 items, divided into 4 segments: hydration, purity, energy and regeneration. The objective? To offer products that are 100% suited to each individual's expectations, whatever their skin type or pace of life, whether they spend their days in the great outdoors or live amid all the hubbub of a big city!