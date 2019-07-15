Accor : Mantis, an exceptional place to find yourself

Since 2000, Mantis properties have ranged from small, intimate establishments to vast resorts: on a sweeping African plain, bustling city, private tropical island, or even a frozen snowscape. Each hotel is an exceptional place, where guests enjoy spending time. Their inspiration? The symbol of the African mantis, which occupies a unique position in the animal kingdom.
There are 31 hotels in the Mantis network, plus other branded properties including boutique villas and flagship establishments: Founders Lodge - a game reserve in South Africa's Eastern Cape province - Mantis St Helena - a boutique hotel nestled on the remote island of Saint Helena, in the South Atlantic - or the Draycott Hotel in London, a synonym for old-world elegance and typically British luxury.
Known for the experiences it offers to globe-trotting adventurers, Mantis also owns and operates several cruise ships and a unique luxury lodge under the Zambezi Queen Collection label.
