Accor : On Copacabana Beach

Fairmont is thus continuing its growth strategy, now with a total of 77 establishments in 27 different countries. Four addresses opened recently in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and Morocco.

The brand is passionate about letting its guests discover the best destinations. From the beaches of Hawaii to the heart of London and the deserts of the United Arab Emirates, Fairmont offers its guests amazing venues that come to life through the combination of unique architecture, exceptional artworks and decor, and brand-specific features. On top of all that, there's exceptional service, giving you an unforgettable guest experience.

And that's not all… 2019 is a year full of surprises in Rio de Janeiro! Our Group has just announced the complete renovation of the Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema (Brazil) starting in August. Make a date for 2021 to see its new look!