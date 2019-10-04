Accor : Pesto, pistou.

Have you ever heard about pesto, pistou? Fruits of Mediterranean cuisine from Liguria and Provence, pesto and pistou are 2 variations of the same flavourful sauce based on nuts, seeds, basil, olive oil and cheese.

Italian pesto, which originates in Genoa, the capital city of Liguria, Italy, is blended from garlic, basil, pine nuts, grated pecorino cheese (or sometimes parmesan) and olive oil.

Its French cousin, pistou, is a Provençal cold sauce with similar ingredients, but without the pine nuts and with or without cheese.



To honour this delicious sauce, Mövenpick has created exciting variations in a brand new selection to tantalise the taste buds of the adventurous foodie! With its new global menu promotion, called 'Pesto and Pistou', the brand will invite our guests to savour the tastes and flavours of the Mediterranean!

Marking another gastronomic triumph for a brand synonymous with culinary excellence for more than 70 years, its expert Chefs have perfected a new innovative range of pestos (Italian) and pistous (French). The results? 7 experimental dishes to taste!