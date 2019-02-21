Log in
Accor : RevPAR as of December 31, 2018

02/21/2019 | 05:38am EST

RevPAR excluding tax by segment and market-Q4 2018

RevPAR

Q4 2018

%

chg pts LFL

chg % LFL

chg % LFL

Luxury & Upscale

70,1

+3,0

162

+5,9

113

+10,5

Midscale

69,8

+1,5

95

+5,2

66

+7,6

Economy

69,9

+1,1

65

+4,6

45

+6,3

Europe

69,9

+1,4

85

+5,7

60

+7,9

Luxury & Upscale

68,1

+0,2

114

+3,9

78

+4,1

Midscale

71,4

+0,3

85

+3,1

60

+3,6

Economy

75,3

+2,0

47

+1,8

35

+4,7

Asia-Pacific

71,2

+0,8

84

+2,7

60

+4,0

Luxury & Upscale

64,2

+6,0

133

(4,3)

86

+5,7

Midscale

70,2

+3,7

72

(6,3)

50

(1,2)

Economy

65,6

(2,0)

58

(1,9)

38

(5,1)

Middle East & Africa

65,3

+3,6

107

(2,6)

70

+3,1

Luxury & Upscale

68,3

+0,1

236

+1,9

161

+2,0

Midscale

77,9

(2,3)

142

+1,1

110

(1,9)

Economy

65,5

(1,4)

41

+8,9

27

+6,7

North America, Central

69,2

(0,3)

205

+2,3

142

+1,8

America & the Caribbean

Luxury & Upscale

60,7

+0,3

118

+23,0

72

+24,2

Midscale

60,2

+3,0

63

+7,0

38

+12,5

Economy

57,2

+3,3

42

+7,0

24

+13,4

South America

58,3

+3,0

56

+9,2

32

+15,0

Occupancy rate

Average room rate

Luxury & Upscale Midscale Economy

67,4

+1,7

145

+3,3

98

+5,9

69,9

+1,4

89

+4,0

63

+6,1

69,1

+1,4

58

+4,0

40

+6,2

Total

68,9

+1,5

90

+3,8

62

+6,1

RevPAR excluding tax by segment and market-Full-Year 2018

RevPAR

FY 2018

%

chg pts LFL

chg % LFL

chg % LFL

Luxury & Upscale

72.0

+2.2

170

+5.1

122

+8.4

Midscale

71.7

+1.6

94

+4.5

68

+6.9

Economy

71.8

+0.7

64

+4.2

46

+5.2

Europe

71.7

+1.1

84

+4.8

61

+6.5

Luxury & Upscale

66.8

+0.6

110

+3.3

74

+4.2

Midscale

70.0

+0.8

81

+2.3

57

+3.5

Economy

72.4

+2.6

45

+1.6

33

+5.4

Asia-Pacific

69.6

+1.2

81

+2.4

56

+4.3

Luxury & Upscale

63.8

+2.8

156

-0.8

100

+3.9

Midscale

66.1

+3.0

68

-7.5

45

-3.2

Economy

63.1

-0.9

55

-3.7

35

-5.2

Middle East & Africa

63.6

2.1

113

-1.5

72

+1.8

Luxury & Upscale

72.5

+0.5

236

+3.6

171

+4.1

Midscale

77.8

-1.3

131

+0.9

102

-0.8

Economy

65.7

-0.4

40

+6.0

27

+5.4

North America, Central

72.5

+0.3

207

+3.7

150

+4.0

America & the Caribbean

Luxury & Upscale

56.7

+3.1

111

+13.0

63

+19.7

Midscale

58.8

+4.0

61

+3.5

36

+11.0

Economy

55.8

+3.5

41

+3.9

23

+10.8

South America

56.7

+3.7

54

+5.3

30

+12.3

Occupancy rate

Average room rate

Luxury & Upscale Midscale Economy

67.7

+1.3

151

+3.6

102

+5.6

70.2

+1.6

88

+3.2

62

+5.5

69.5

+1.3

57

+3.4

40

+5.3

Total

69.3

+1.4

89

+3.5

62

+5.6

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:37:03 UTC
