|
Accor : RevPAR as of December 31, 2018
02/21/2019 | 05:38am EST
RevPAR excluding tax by segment and market-Q4 2018
|
RevPAR
|
Q4 2018
|
%
|
chg pts LFL
|
€
|
chg % LFL
|
€
|
chg % LFL
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
70,1
|
+3,0
|
162
|
+5,9
|
113
|
+10,5
|
Midscale
|
69,8
|
+1,5
|
95
|
+5,2
|
66
|
+7,6
|
Economy
|
69,9
|
+1,1
|
65
|
+4,6
|
45
|
+6,3
|
Europe
|
69,9
|
+1,4
|
85
|
+5,7
|
60
|
+7,9
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
68,1
|
+0,2
|
114
|
+3,9
|
78
|
+4,1
|
Midscale
|
71,4
|
+0,3
|
85
|
+3,1
|
60
|
+3,6
|
Economy
|
75,3
|
+2,0
|
47
|
+1,8
|
35
|
+4,7
|
Asia-Pacific
|
71,2
|
+0,8
|
84
|
+2,7
|
60
|
+4,0
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
64,2
|
+6,0
|
133
|
(4,3)
|
86
|
+5,7
|
Midscale
|
70,2
|
+3,7
|
72
|
(6,3)
|
50
|
(1,2)
|
Economy
|
65,6
|
(2,0)
|
58
|
(1,9)
|
38
|
(5,1)
|
Middle East & Africa
|
65,3
|
+3,6
|
107
|
(2,6)
|
70
|
+3,1
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
68,3
|
+0,1
|
236
|
+1,9
|
161
|
+2,0
|
Midscale
|
77,9
|
(2,3)
|
142
|
+1,1
|
110
|
(1,9)
|
Economy
|
65,5
|
(1,4)
|
41
|
+8,9
|
27
|
+6,7
|
North America, Central
|
69,2
|
(0,3)
|
205
|
+2,3
|
142
|
+1,8
|
America & the Caribbean
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
60,7
|
+0,3
|
118
|
+23,0
|
72
|
+24,2
|
Midscale
|
60,2
|
+3,0
|
63
|
+7,0
|
38
|
+12,5
|
Economy
|
57,2
|
+3,3
|
42
|
+7,0
|
24
|
+13,4
|
South America
|
58,3
|
+3,0
|
56
|
+9,2
|
32
|
+15,0
Occupancy rate
Average room rate
|
Luxury & Upscale Midscale Economy
|
67,4
+1,7
145
+3,3
98
+5,9
|
69,9
+1,4
89
+4,0
63
+6,1
|
69,1
+1,4
58
+4,0
40
+6,2
|
Total
68,9
+1,5
90
+3,8
62
+6,1
RevPAR excluding tax by segment and market-Full-Year 2018
|
RevPAR
|
FY 2018
|
%
|
chg pts LFL
|
€
|
chg % LFL
|
€
|
chg % LFL
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
72.0
|
+2.2
|
170
|
+5.1
|
122
|
+8.4
|
Midscale
|
71.7
|
+1.6
|
94
|
+4.5
|
68
|
+6.9
|
Economy
|
71.8
|
+0.7
|
64
|
+4.2
|
46
|
+5.2
|
Europe
|
71.7
|
+1.1
|
84
|
+4.8
|
61
|
+6.5
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
66.8
|
+0.6
|
110
|
+3.3
|
74
|
+4.2
|
Midscale
|
70.0
|
+0.8
|
81
|
+2.3
|
57
|
+3.5
|
Economy
|
72.4
|
+2.6
|
45
|
+1.6
|
33
|
+5.4
|
Asia-Pacific
|
69.6
|
+1.2
|
81
|
+2.4
|
56
|
+4.3
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
63.8
|
+2.8
|
156
|
-0.8
|
100
|
+3.9
|
Midscale
|
66.1
|
+3.0
|
68
|
-7.5
|
45
|
-3.2
|
Economy
|
63.1
|
-0.9
|
55
|
-3.7
|
35
|
-5.2
|
Middle East & Africa
|
63.6
|
2.1
|
113
|
-1.5
|
72
|
+1.8
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
72.5
|
+0.5
|
236
|
+3.6
|
171
|
+4.1
|
Midscale
|
77.8
|
-1.3
|
131
|
+0.9
|
102
|
-0.8
|
Economy
|
65.7
|
-0.4
|
40
|
+6.0
|
27
|
+5.4
|
North America, Central
|
72.5
|
+0.3
|
207
|
+3.7
|
150
|
+4.0
|
America & the Caribbean
|
Luxury & Upscale
|
56.7
|
+3.1
|
111
|
+13.0
|
63
|
+19.7
|
Midscale
|
58.8
|
+4.0
|
61
|
+3.5
|
36
|
+11.0
|
Economy
|
55.8
|
+3.5
|
41
|
+3.9
|
23
|
+10.8
|
South America
|
56.7
|
+3.7
|
54
|
+5.3
|
30
|
+12.3
Occupancy rate
Average room rate
|
Luxury & Upscale Midscale Economy
|
67.7
+1.3
151
+3.6
102
+5.6
|
70.2
+1.6
88
+3.2
62
+5.5
|
69.5
+1.3
57
+3.4
40
+5.3
|
Total
69.3
+1.4
89
+3.5
62
+5.6
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
3 541 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
603 M
|
Net income 2018
|
732 M
|
Finance 2018
|
488 M
|
Yield 2018
|
2,18%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
32,28
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
22,75
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
3,06x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,67x
|
Capitalization
|
11 321 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
16
|Average target price
|
47,4 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
18%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ACCOR
|7.95%
|12 828