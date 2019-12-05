Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Accor    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
News 
News

Accor : Sells 5% Stake in Huazhu for $451 Million

12/05/2019

By Pietro Lombardi

French hotel group Accor has agreed to sell a 5% stake in hotel group Huazhu Group for $451 Million, it said Thursday.

The French company will keep a 5% stake in Huazhu, and Accor's Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin will remain on the board of Huazhu.

"Accor and Huazhu will continue to develop their successful partnership and growth dynamic initiated four years ago, which has enabled the openings of 200 economy and midscale hotels in China, mainly under the ibis, Novotel and Mercure brands," it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ACCOR 0.47% 38.1 Real-time Quote.2.18%
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED -0.33% 32.92 Delayed Quote.14.98%
