Accor : Spinning it at SO/

The scene: The night is always young at theSO/ Singapore. Guests kick back with a cocktail, take a dip in the pool, or hit the dance floor as the sun goes down. On the last Saturday of every month, the glamorous SO Pool Party features a mix of top local and international DJs, including the legendary Fat Fish Familia. Founder and Artistic Director, Orio Leshem, says, 'The last few times I have played at SO/ Singapore it was really fun. I find it really hard to refuse a pool party gig as it is always such a great atmosphere!'
The sound: Orio and Fat Fish Familia have a talent for setting the night's tone. The sound reflects Orio's eclectic influences from world sounds of disco-funk, soul, tribal-jungle, coupled with uplifting house music with 70's, 80's, and 90's flavours. With Orio's charisma and contagious energy, he sets an exciting and crowd-pleasing pace. His innate ability to create a raw and authentic vibe with the crowd, while enabling them to feel light-hearted and free, are all part of the Fat Fish Familia magic.
Disclaimer
Accor SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 23:56:08 UTC