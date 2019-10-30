Accor : Spinning it at SO/

The scene: The night is always young at theSO/ Singapore. Guests kick back with a cocktail, take a dip in the pool, or hit the dance floor as the sun goes down. On the last Saturday of every month, the glamorous SO Pool Party features a mix of top local and international DJs, including the legendary Fat Fish Familia. Founder and Artistic Director, Orio Leshem, says, 'The last few times I have played at SO/ Singapore it was really fun. I find it really hard to refuse a pool party gig as it is always such a great atmosphere!'

The sound: Orio and Fat Fish Familia have a talent for setting the night's tone. The sound reflects Orio's eclectic influences from world sounds of disco-funk, soul, tribal-jungle, coupled with uplifting house music with 70's, 80's, and 90's flavours. With Orio's charisma and contagious energy, he sets an exciting and crowd-pleasing pace. His innate ability to create a raw and authentic vibe with the crowd, while enabling them to feel light-hearted and free, are all part of the Fat Fish Familia magic.