Accor : When music and hospitality are a perfect match

08/01/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

With a passion for supporting emerging talent and celebrating live music, the ibis MUSIC programis a 360° activation, with regular concerts in hotels, musical moments punctuating the customer journey, special offers for musicians and an international contest for emerging artists. As part of this competition, ibis will also be involved in the summer at the Sziget Festival in Budapest from August 7 to 13, 2019.

It is in the heart of the peaceful 'Garden' of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace that the Montreux Jazz Festival set up its VIP hospitality village. This year, Accor placed the 'ALL House of Vinyl' there. It opened its doors to artists, guest partners, and, for the 1st time in the festival's history, guests of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace.

An oasis of calm where guests can enjoy an unsurpassed view of Lake Geneva and let themselves be carried away on a musical journey within one of the finest vinyl collections in the world...

Collector Fred Bernard, radio host at RTS, was back this year to welcome guests and take them on a journey around this vast collection, made up of unique pieces tracing the history of Montreux Jazz Festival.

Disclaimer

Accor SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:34:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 109 M
EBIT 2019 627 M
Net income 2019 417 M
Debt 2019 2 518 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 10 627 M
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,03  €
Last Close Price 40,00  €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mercedes Erra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sophie Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR8.60%11 916
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL28.10%46 305
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC34.47%27 696
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC34.98%12 629
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)14.43%9 300
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION14.42%8 148
