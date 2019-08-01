Accor : When music and hospitality are a perfect match

With a passion for supporting emerging talent and celebrating live music, the ibis MUSIC programis a 360° activation, with regular concerts in hotels, musical moments punctuating the customer journey, special offers for musicians and an international contest for emerging artists. As part of this competition, ibis will also be involved in the summer at the Sziget Festival in Budapest from August 7 to 13, 2019.

It is in the heart of the peaceful 'Garden' of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace that the Montreux Jazz Festival set up its VIP hospitality village. This year, Accor placed the 'ALL House of Vinyl' there. It opened its doors to artists, guest partners, and, for the 1st time in the festival's history, guests of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace.

An oasis of calm where guests can enjoy an unsurpassed view of Lake Geneva and let themselves be carried away on a musical journey within one of the finest vinyl collections in the world...

Collector Fred Bernard, radio host at RTS, was back this year to welcome guests and take them on a journey around this vast collection, made up of unique pieces tracing the history of Montreux Jazz Festival.